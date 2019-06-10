The future of Jaguar sports cars

“A Jaguar sports car’s beauty has to be very obvious, without need of explanation. In [Jaguar founder] Sir William Lyons’ true manner, it also has to have, somewhere, a sense of excitement through exaggeration. That may evolve through the nature of its underpinnings, which often it did, or through the car’s pure aesthetics, consciously applied.

"The E-Type was exaggerated because of its engine location and the formality with which Malcolm Sayer designed his cars – the purity of his aerodynamics. Beauty of line is very much part of it; the form that allows your eye to run across the vehicle without interruption and with something to enjoy.

“For a Jaguar sports car, presence and stance is all-important. It must have such fantastic presence and stance that even a five-year-old who’s not interested in cars can't help but turn around and notice it. And they do. They notice that its proportions, stance and presence are different from anything else. Even the XJS – love it or loathe it – still had that.”

When Callum informally sketches a future Jaguar sports car, as he did when we were talking to him, it’s a shape that’s unmistakably mid-engined or for an electric car, and in the vein of an updated C-X75. That’s pertinent to Jaguar’s decision about whether the F-Type’s successor will be electric, a front-engined hybrid or a mid-engined hybrid.

Callum said: “If you were to do an electric car, you would naturally end up with that [C-X75] style. It's a shape a designer would do given no constraints. It was the ultimate design indulgence. We even created a powerplant that would give us that shape. Function followed form in its case."

Is that helping to push the decision towards electric?

“Not necessarily. That's based on a formula which we understand as designers – a mid-engined format.