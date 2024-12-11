Geely’s commercial vehicles arm, Farizon, will soon enter the UK market with a rival for the Ford E-Transit Custom and the Vauxhall Vivaro Electric.

Named the Farizon SV (Supervan), it is based on an architecture designed specifically for electric vehicles, with batteries mounted under the floor of the cargo bay.

It will be offered in three body lengths and heights: the smallest version measures 4.99m long and 1.98m tall; the middle-rung version is 5.49m long and 2.18m tall; and the range-topper is 5.95m long and 2.5m tall. For reference, the E-Transit Custom is offered in one height (1.97m tall) and two lengths (5.05m and 5.45m).

The Supervan’s payload capacities will range from 1100kg to 1300kg, and the cargo bay’s volume measures from 6.9 cubic metres to 13 cubic metres.

Two batteries will be available at launch, with capacities of 67kWh and 83kWh. The latter is claimed to give a range of 225 miles between charges. A third, 106kWh battery pack is on the way to extend that figure.

Inside, the Supervan offers seating for three and two displays: a small dashboard-mounted unit for instrumentation and a larger central infotainment toucshcreen.

Farizon has yet to detail any further bodystyles or variants of the Supervan that are bound for the UK, but in China, it is also available as a seven- and nine-seat minibus, and as a camper van.

Prices have yet to be announced, but it’s expected to undercut the E-Transit Custom (£44,899, excluding VAT) and the Vivaro Electric (£51,715, including VAT).

It will be sold by Saudi Arabia-based Jameel Motors, with deliveries starting in mid-2025.