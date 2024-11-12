The radical new electric BMW 3 Series is now entering the final stages of testing, as the company gears up to take on the Tesla Model 3 and next Mercedes-Benz CLA in 2026.

Expected to revive the dormant i3 moniker and launch late next year, the electric 3 Series will be the second model to use BMW's new Gen6 modular EV platform, following the launch of the closely related iX3 SUV, which is set to be revealed later this year before launching in early 2026.

It was previewed by the boldly styled Neue Klasse concept, which introduced a striking new design language that departs dramatically from the look of BMW's current line-up while subtly nodding to some of its most important past models.

While the prototype in these images has clearly been toned down slightly for production, it does retain the distinctive new kidney grilles, which wrap around the front of the car and house all the radars and cameras needed to facilitate next-generation advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The ultra-slim slashes have been replaced, though, by more conventional LED headlights, and the front of the car has been softened slightly with the introduction of a full-width lower bumper.

The rear looks to have been more substantially evolved from the concept, with the chunky lower splitter replaced by a more traditional bumper and circular brake light clusters swapped in for the substantial wrap-around LED bar that adorned the concept - although these could be temporary units put in place for testing only.

Camouflage prevents us from gleaning too many more details, but BMW's trademark Hofmeister kink is just visible ahead of the C-pillar and the concept's full-length panoramic roof looks to have been retained.