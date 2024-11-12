BACK TO ALL NEWS
Electric BMW 3 Series: reborn i3 almost ready for 2026 launch
Toyota FT-Me concept previews two-seat Citroen Ami rival

Electric BMW 3 Series: reborn i3 almost ready for 2026 launch

Next 3 Series will be BMW's second Neue Klasse model, taking the fight to Tesla Model 3 and VW ID 7

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
12 March 2025

The radical new electric BMW 3 Series is now entering the final stages of testing, as the company gears up to take on the Tesla Model 3 and next Mercedes-Benz CLA in 2026.

Expected to revive the dormant i3 moniker and launch late next year, the electric 3 Series will be the second model to use BMW's new Gen6 modular EV platform, following the launch of the closely related iX3 SUV, which is set to be revealed later this year before launching in early 2026.

It was previewed by the boldly styled Neue Klasse concept, which introduced a striking new design language that departs dramatically from the look of BMW's current line-up while subtly nodding to some of its most important past models.

Related articles

While the prototype in these images has clearly been toned down slightly for production, it does retain the distinctive new kidney grilles, which wrap around the front of the car and house all the radars and cameras needed to facilitate next-generation advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The ultra-slim slashes have been replaced, though, by more conventional LED headlights, and the front of the car has been softened slightly with the introduction of a full-width lower bumper. 

The rear looks to have been more substantially evolved from the concept, with the chunky lower splitter replaced by a more traditional bumper and circular brake light clusters swapped in for the substantial wrap-around LED bar that adorned the concept - although these could be temporary units put in place for testing only.

Camouflage prevents us from gleaning too many more details, but BMW's trademark Hofmeister kink is just visible ahead of the C-pillar and the concept's full-length panoramic roof looks to have been retained.

BMW 330e review 2024 01

BMW 3 Series

BMW keeps its big-selling business saloon relevant with a dose of extra electric range for the PHEV, and the enforced demise of the diesels

Read our review
BMW has yet to give any glimpses of the cabin, but BMW's two Neue Klasse concepts were both minimalist and tech-heavy affairs inside, with large, irregularly shaped central touchscreens, haptic steering-wheel controls and a full-width head-up display in place of any physical switches and buttons.

BMW has yet to confirm full specifications of its crucial new electric saloon, but the Neue Klasse platform will be equipped with 800V electrical hardware to allow it to keep pace with the quickest-charging EVs on sale, while the batteries in the floorpan will be 20% more energy-dense than today's packs.

Meanwhile, a more stringent focus on aerodynamics, in combination with more efficient motors and a new software stack, will boost range by up to 30%, BMW has said. 

Like today's BMW 4 Series and BMW 5 Series, the next-generation 3 Series will be sold both with pure-electric and internal-combustion power, with BMW committed to maintaining a flexible powertrain offering across its line-up in the run-up to going all-electric.

The firm is working to make its current engines compliant with upcoming emissions regulations, though has not yet confirmed what the offering will be for the next 3 Series. 

The current, G20-generation model is available with a choice of 2.0-litre four-cylinder and 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engines or as a plug-in hybrid with an electric range of 63 miles, having dropped all diesel engines in an update earlier this year. 

While the Neue Klasse concept and this prototype have previewed the saloon variant, it's possible that the strong-selling 3 Series Touring estate will return, providing a rival for the upcoming electric Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake and Audi A4 E-tron Avant.

The 3 Series will also once again spawn a hot M3, which will match the standard car in offering both petrol and electric power - the latter said to offer 'crazy' dynamic behaviour, courtesy of an advanced torque-vectoring programme that can vary the power to each of its four motors in milliseconds. 

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Peter Cavellini 12 March 2025

Here we are three months on and the nearly final out the Factory gate 3 series replacement is getting closer,it has a hard act to follow no doubt,and as I've said the loyal will repeat buy,and if the front view looks like the X3's it'll be fine, but, buy what you like is what I've always said.

Nickktod 13 November 2024

Either this is a very, very effective disguise, or all of the desperately needed Nueue Klasse style reinvention has been ditched in favour of (now sadly standard) BMW design by committee, fussy frumpiness.

tuga 13 November 2024
Anyone else see an Astra in the front?

