Behind the wheel of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC EV prototype

Indirect replacement for EQC SUV is the first electric car based on Mercedes' new MB.EA platform

Greg Kable
News
6 mins read
4 March 2025

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC EV will arrive later this year as an indirect replacement for the EQC SUV, marking a strategic shift in Mercedes' electric model strategy: one focused on integration rather than reinvention.

This more pragmatic approach from Mercedes will result in the GLC EV slotting alongside a facelifted version of the combustion-engined GLC next year, wearing a near-identical look inside and out. 

Company boss Ola Källenius wants less differentiation and greater cohesion between different powertrains in a bid to drive EV sales, instead of its previous push of designing distinct EVs with unique names and positioning.

Given that the GLC has regularly been Mercedes' best-selling model since its introduction in 2015, it's hoped that the GLC EV can leverage the equity already built by the moniker and be a catalyst for Mercedes’ EV sales.

The strategy also streamlines development and production, a crucial consideration as Mercedes-Benz seeks to cut costs as it scales up its number of electric models.

While the next CLA will be the first to follow this new strategy, when both the EV and ICE variants are launched later this month, the GLC EV is the first car to arrive alongside a sibling that's already on sale with petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Such is the importance of the new GLC EV, given its status as a rival to the Audi Q6 E-tron, BMW iX3 and Porsche Macan Electric, that it's set to headline Mercedes’ display at the Munich motor show in September.

An early 2026 launch is pencilled for the UK.

The GLC EV is the first model to use Mercedes' new MB.EA platform – a dedicated EV platform that’s also planned to underpin the upcoming electric version of the C-Class saloon and junior G-Class off-roader, both set to be revealed in 2026.

It's also the first model to use Mercedes' eATS 2.0 drivetrain, as previewed by the Vision EQXX engineering concept in 2023. In its most potent dual-motor, four-wheel-drive form, it will offer up to 483bhp. A single-motor, rear-wheel-drive model with 268bhp is also under development.

Power is drawn from a 94.5kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery, which is claimed to deliver a range of over 404 miles.

It all operates on a new 800V electrical architecture that provides a charging speed of up to 320kW. This is good for a 162-mile recharge in 10 minutes.

Efficiency is further boosted by a new heat pump, which is not only significantly more effective than the system in use today but also far more compact.

This has allowed Mercedes to integrate a 100-litre frunk in addition to a 560-litre rear boot, providing the GLC EV with even greater luggage space than the ICE GLC on sale today.

Additionally, Mercedes has developed a sophisticated new brake energy recuperation system, dubbed One Box. Unlike in traditional braking systems, the brake pedal is decoupled from the physical braking system, with computers calculating how much regen and how much physical disc should be used for the desired braking levels.

Dominik Voogdt, head of overall vehicle engineering for the GLC EV, describes this new braking system as a “game-changer” for overall efficiency.

The Galtispuoda Pass: a test of grit and grip

For my first drive of the GLC EV, Mercedes has brought me to the Galtispuoda mountain pass, just outside Arjeplog in Sweden’s Arctic north. This winding, snow-covered mountain road is a relentless test of a car’s mettle. It’s got it all: steep inclines, precipitous descents, fast open bends and sharp hairpins – all with surfaces that, at this time of year, shift unpredictably from compacted snow to sheer ice and back again before you realise.

With a heavy cloak of disguise covering the prototype’s dashboard and other areas, we can’t say much about the interior design yet, except that it departs quite radically from that of the ICE GLC models, which are likely to adopt it, along with a new pillar-to-pillar display panel and other digital developments, including the new MB.OS operating system, as part of a mid-life facelift before the end of next year.

That said, the driving position and ergonomics all feel familiar, with typical Mercedes refinement and attention to detail. A large glass roof floods the cabin with natural light, while a longer wheelbase than ICE GLC models (a benefit of the EV's MB.EA platform) provides additional space, much of which has been allocated to extending rear-seat leg room. It’s very roomy, noticeably so in the back.

But I haven’t flown halfway to the North Pole to be a passenger: I'm here to drive. From my starting point at the summit of the Galtispuoda, there’s a silent yet undeniable urgency to the qualities of the new eATS 2.0 drivetrain in the first mile or so, the kind that pins me to the driver’s seat when traction is found and exploited by the GLC EV’s fast-reacting four-wheel-drive system and other driving assistance systems. Despite the treacherous conditions, there’s dependable traction and swift acceleration on the straighter sections of the pass.

The stability-control system works rapidly and completely in the background without ever feeling intrusive or overbearing, keeping progress smooth and controlled. Voogdt says changes to the vehicle operating system have reduced the amount of CPU networking, providing faster and more seamless control of power to each of the wheels.

It shows. Even in these conditions, the GLC EV builds speed effortlessly. But it’s in the corners where it really impresses. The steering, typically light in feel, is very precise and offers quite a lot of feedback, inspiring confidence from the outset. It’s backed up by a rear-wheel steering function that has been tuned by the same team of engineers responsible for the similar systems used by Mercedes-AMG models, with 4.5deg of rear steer in this prototype.

The GLC EV's overall agility belies its size and weight. It’s not just the way it turns in sharply and confidently; it’s the composure it maintains mid-corner when the surface shifts from snow to ice and back again before you even reach the exit that gets my attention.

I'm driving with measured throttle inputs through the winding sections of the pass, being careful to slowly work up to the limits of what the road conditions allow. But even so, the GLC EV feels extremely lively, changing direction with truly eager qualities. And there are no specially prepared spiked tyres to enhance grip – just regular winter tyres.

The air suspension, with its variable ride height, keeps body movement well controlled. These aren't the sort of conditions in which to make a definitive call on the finer points of its double-wishbone and five-link suspension, but it’s already clear the GLC EV operates on a far higher dynamic level than the old EQC. It’s fluid and well balanced, with a greater sense of control and precision.

And what of those 'game-changing' new brakes? Apart from the dependable feel of the pedal, what’s impressive is just how much of the braking force is handled purely by regen, even in situations where you would expect the friction brakes to take over. The car brings itself to a complete stop under what feels like genuinely hard braking without ever engaging the physical brakes.

You alter the amount of regen by tapping the gear selector stalk forward and backward. It’s seamless, efficient and surprisingly effective.

The GLC EV will be produced at Mercedes plants in Bremen, Germany, and Beijing, China, with the possibility of additional production in Tuscaloosa, US, depending on tariff considerations.

MisterMR44 4 March 2025

Quite looking forward to seeing what this turns out like when they launch it. One thing's for sure... I hope they get rid of those capacitive controls on the steering wheel and centre console and go back to proper buttons, switches and thumb rollers... otherwise, no thanks, after struggling with them on my C-Class...

