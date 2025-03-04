The new Mercedes-Benz GLC EV will arrive later this year as an indirect replacement for the EQC SUV, marking a strategic shift in Mercedes' electric model strategy: one focused on integration rather than reinvention.

This more pragmatic approach from Mercedes will result in the GLC EV slotting alongside a facelifted version of the combustion-engined GLC next year, wearing a near-identical look inside and out.

Company boss Ola Källenius wants less differentiation and greater cohesion between different powertrains in a bid to drive EV sales, instead of its previous push of designing distinct EVs with unique names and positioning.

Given that the GLC has regularly been Mercedes' best-selling model since its introduction in 2015, it's hoped that the GLC EV can leverage the equity already built by the moniker and be a catalyst for Mercedes’ EV sales.

The strategy also streamlines development and production, a crucial consideration as Mercedes-Benz seeks to cut costs as it scales up its number of electric models.

While the next CLA will be the first to follow this new strategy, when both the EV and ICE variants are launched later this month, the GLC EV is the first car to arrive alongside a sibling that's already on sale with petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Such is the importance of the new GLC EV, given its status as a rival to the Audi Q6 E-tron, BMW iX3 and Porsche Macan Electric, that it's set to headline Mercedes’ display at the Munich motor show in September.

An early 2026 launch is pencilled for the UK.

The GLC EV is the first model to use Mercedes' new MB.EA platform – a dedicated EV platform that’s also planned to underpin the upcoming electric version of the C-Class saloon and junior G-Class off-roader, both set to be revealed in 2026.