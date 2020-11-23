BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: All-new Vauxhall Astra: reinvented hatch tests hybrid powertrain
UP NEXT
All Renault models to feature retro new logo by 2024

All-new Vauxhall Astra: reinvented hatch tests hybrid powertrain

Family car to match PSA hardware, including 296bhp PHEV option, with Mokka-like design
Autocar
News
3 mins read
12 March 2021

The forthcoming new Vauxhall Astra will echo the bold styling direction taken by the Mokka SUV rather than adopt a more conventional look, as confirmed by our first sighting of a prototype.

Spotted testing in Germany (in European-spec Opel guise), this boldly camouflaged prototype gives clues as to what to expect from the Astra's reinvention. As previously reported, the front end will follow the new Mokka and Crossland in receiving Vauxhall's distinctive new Vizor design and slim headlights, while the rear end looks to be modelled on the new Corsa. 

The sighting comes just days after we had our first look at an uncamouflaged prototype for the Peugeot 308, with which the Astra shares its EMP2 platform.

It hasn't yet been confirmed whether Vauxhall will follow Peugeot's lead in offering the family hatchback with a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but the lightning bolt on the side of this prototype suggests electricity plays some part in its propulsion.   

The front grille, however, has been left uncovered to allow air to pass through, suggesting that this is not the first indication of a fully electric Astra variant. 

Although it’s unlikely that an electric version of the Astra will be offered, two plug-in hybrid variants (using the same petrol-electric powertrain as the Grandland X) are expected: a front-driven car and a more powerful (296bhp) four-wheel drive version. The latter is likely to wear a VXR badge as part of Vauxhall’s plan to electrify its sporting brand.

“What [the new Mokka] is to this segment, that car [the Astra] will be to its segment,” Opel chief designer Mark Adams told Autocar last year. “The boldness and the key elements [of the Mokka] will be coming through. We’re not going to take the same design and morph it into a different shape. We’ll take the same ingredients and develop it around them.”

Despite Vauxhall models sharing their underpinnings with cars from Peugeot, Citroën and DS, Adams claims that he’s able to give Vauxhall’s cars a distinctive look and feel of their own under the new management.

“As soon as we became part of the PSA Group, I had the opportunity to just think about what we want the brand to be,” he said. “That was the brief Carlos [Tavares] gave to me: ‘Right, you can do what you want to do for the brand.’ We had the freedom to take it to where we wanted to go. So we came up with this whole philosophy and the look of the car by thinking about how we want to distil the values of the brand down to key elements.”

The current Astra sits alongside the Insignia as the last Vauxhall models to feature no PSA influence, having been conceived under General Motors management. It's built at Ellesmere Port in the north of England, but this sighting comes amid uncertainty over the future of Vauxhall's UK production output; PSA boss Carlos Tavares has previously suggested that the government's 2030 combustion ban threatens the ongoing viability of the site, and ongoing talks between Vauxhall and the UK government have been described as "productive" but not yet conclusive. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

porsche 911 targa 2021 338

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition 2021 UK review

1 Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar E Pace P300e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar E-Pace P300e 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar F Pace P400e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar F-Pace P400e 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Vauxhall Astra 2019 road test review - hero front

Vauxhall Astra

An all-new family of efficiency-enhanced engines, some mostly effective chassis mods and a few trim and equipment upgrades usefully sharpen the Astra’s appeal

Read our review
Back to top

The Opel Astra, spotted here, is built in Rüsselsheim, Germany, while the closely related 308 will be built at Peugeot's Mulhouse and Sochaux plants in France. 

READ MORE

New 2021 Peugeot 308 shows off dramatic design overhaul

Vauxhall Mokka overhauled for new generation, gains EV model

Vauxhall introduces new logo for 2021 Mokka SUV

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Astra 1.7 Cdti 16v Ecoflex Design 5dr [99g/km] [ss]
2014
£4,400
78,132miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Excite 5dr
2014
£4,690
62,154miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Excite 5dr
2014
£4,750
62,567miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4t 16v Sri 5dr
2015
£4,800
75,945miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Excite 5dr
2014
£4,990
52,345miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Energy 5dr
2014
£4,995
55,764miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.7 Cdti 16v Ecoflex 130 Sri 5dr [99g/km] [ss]
2014
£5,000
60,987miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i 16v Excite 5dr
2014
£5,106
58,150miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i 16v Elite 5dr
2014
£5,289
52,603miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
19
Add a comment…
FastRenaultFan 12 March 2021
No don't do it Opel/Vauxhall. You have the best looking car in its class at the moment. A car that makes the VW Golf look decades old but if you do this Opel/ Vauxhall then you will just be as staid and boring as the most boring and overrated car in its class the VW Golf.
FastRenaultFan 12 March 2021
No don't do it Opel/Vauxhall. You have the best looking car in its class at the moment. A car that makes the VW Golf look decades old but if you do this Opel/ Vauxhall then you will just be as staid and boring as the most boring and overrated car in its class the VW Golf.
FastRenaultFan 12 March 2021
No don't do it Opel/Vauxhall. You have the best looking car in its class at the moment. A car that makes the VW Golf look decades old but if you do this Opel/ Vauxhall then you will just be as staid and boring as the most boring and overrated car in its class the VW Golf.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

porsche 911 targa 2021 338

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition 2021 UK review

1 Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar E Pace P300e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar E-Pace P300e 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar F Pace P400e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar F-Pace P400e 2021 UK review

View all latest drives