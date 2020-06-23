Vauxhall Mokka overhauled for new generation, gains EV model

Vauxhall has gone radical with the second generation of its popular Mokka crossover, with a bold redesign and an electric version available from launch.

Shunning the conventional approach of its predecessor, the new Mokka also ditches the X suffix from its name. Its more expressive look is based around Vauxhall’s new Vizor front-end design, which will be rolled out across the rest of the British brand’s range in due course.

The Vizor forms a distinct frame around wing-shaped LED running lights and ‘glare-free’ adaptive-beam matrix LED headlights, which are claimed to be a first for the segment.

A chrome bar stretching over the side windows visually separates the roof and leads to a rear featuring tail-lights in the same shape as the front running lights.

The Mokka is a substantial 12.5cm shorter than before, which is said to make it “super-easy to manoeuvre and park”. That’s entirely down to greatly reduced overhangs (by 61mm at the front and 66mm at the rear), because the wheelbase is actually 2mm longer, so interior space isn’t impacted while a 350-litre boot remains. The car is also now 10mm wider.

The new Mokka’s interior is dominated by Vauxhall’s new Pure Panel: a Mercedes-style curved binnacle linking the digital instrument display and infotainment touchscreen.

Cheaper variants make use of a 7.0in touchscreen, but that rises to 10.0in on top models, combined with a 12.0in dial display. Tech includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with integrated voice control, plus the Vauxhall Connect service with live navigation data and emergency call functions.

Buttons for crucial functions remain, as do physical climate controls, while Vauxhall claims the electronic parking brake and (on automatics) shift-by-wire gear selector ensure “no protruding element disturbs the purity of its design”.