Vauxhall introduces new logo for 2021 Mokka SUV

Vauxhall has launched the new version of its iconic griffin logo, which will make its debut on the next-gen Mokka arriving in April next year.

The brand describes its simplified new badge as “confidently British”. It does away with the current 3D metallic-style design in favour of a “flat, minimalist” motif.

The Vauxhall name and the wing of the brand’s mascot now no longer appear on the emblem itself, though the white V remains.

The brand’s current logo was introduced in 2008 with the introduction of the previous-generation Insignia. The Mokka has been chosen to pioneer this latest emblem as the first model to feature Vauxhall’s bold new design language.

The radically overhauled SUV will pioneer the new ‘Vauxhall Vizor’ - an all-new front end which brings the grille, headlights and badge into a single module. Inside, a new fully digital ‘Pure Panel’ dashboard design ushers in a new era of interior technology for the brand.

Vauxhall boss Stephen Norman said: “The bold yet simple redesigns reinforce Vauxhall's position as a confidently British brand. Constantly evolving and innovating, the brand continues to reinvent itself, with these most recent updates a reflection of Vauxhall's commitment to ingenious design and modernisation.

“While retaining its most iconic elements, the contemporary, minimal aesthetic had been created to seamlessly match our forthcoming models.”

Vauxhall is the latest in a flurry of mainstream manufacturers to unveil a simplified new logo. Volkswagen unveiled its new branding alongside its pivotal ID 3 EV last year, with other brands including Lotus, Nissan and BMW also revamping their image in recent months.

Read more

2021 Vauxhall Mokka: UK pricing confirmed for bold crossover​