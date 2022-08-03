Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review

There are a whopping 84% fewer derivatives on this latest Vauxhall Astra line compared with the previous model. And that’s despite Vauxhall offering five different powerplants (two petrol, one diesel, a plug-in hybrid and a forthcoming electric) and two gearboxes, all spread across three trim levels. If nothing else, it makes you realise how unbelievably complicated the last Astra range must have been.

On top of that, there are just six options: upgraded on-board charger for the PHEV (7kW and £500), metallic paint (£600), premium metallic paint (£700), towbar (£605), diamond-cut alloy wheels (£300) and nappa leather with vented/heated seats (£2100). Two minutes on the configurator and you’ll be done.

In this simplified new world, the 1.2 turbo on test here will be the big seller (60%), as will the mid GS Line trim (65%). That makes sense because it hits the sweet spot, with most of the things you want – dual-zone climate, 360deg cameras, heated seats and steering wheel, keyless entry, the supportive upgraded seats – while the only really desirable items on the top Ultimate spec are the head-up display and eight-speaker stereo. The price difference between the two is £3115 (or about £35 a month on a PCP).

The interior is a much smarter place than in the last car, with an occasional slash of colour to lift things, and is dominated by the Pure Panel digital display. This swathe of screens and vents stretches from the A-pillar to the middle of the car and looks modern (top tip: keep a duster handy because there’s a lot of piano black plastic on display) but crucially Vauxhall hasn’t completely abandoned buttons, unlike rivals such as the Seat Leon.

There are climate control switches under the central screen and even a handy thumb rest to make sure any touchscreen stabbing is slightly more accurate.

The only disappointment is the rear leg room. You sit quite high so the view forward is better but, as a result, there’s not much underthigh support and it feels quite claustrophobic because your head is so close to the roof lining.

Vauxhall claims it has spent lots of time focusing on making the Astra more refined (more door seals, acoustic glass) and the wind noise is well contained but road and engine noise isn’t especially muffled. Still, it’s only a three-cylinder thrum so it’s a characterful accompaniment.