All-electric Volvo EX30 hits public roads ahead of June reveal

The new all-electric Volvo EX30 has been spotted testing on public roads for the first time, ahead of its official unveiling next month.

Sporting a combination of a lightweight disguise and a camouflage livery, enough of the EX30 was on display to showcase the firm’s updated design language.

Most prominently, the EX30 prototype showcased Volvo’s new headlight design, which takes a modernised, narrow shape for the first time.

The EX30 will be the firm’s new entry-level electric car and will be fully revealed on 7 June. The compact crossover will enter the market later this year as the firm’s smallest production model yet. It has been designed around the subscription ownership model in a bid to help the firm win over a younger audience.

With sales set to kick off in November, the EX30 will sit below the existing Volvo XC40 Recharge in the firm’s growing line-up of electric SUVs, which is now headed by the recently revealed EX90

The Jeep Avenger rival will champion the subscription ownership model to make it more affordable to Generation Z buyers – people born between the late 1990s and early 2000s – according to Volvo CEO Jim Rowan.

He added that subscriptions allow the brand to “talk to new customers”, having previously said Volvo “has never really spoken to that young demographic”.