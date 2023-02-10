All-electric Volvo EX30 hits public roads ahead of June reveal

The new all-electric Volvo EX30 has been spotted testing on public roads for the first time, ahead of its official unveiling next month.
Sporting a combination of a lightweight disguise and a camouflage livery, enough of the EX30 was on display to showcase the firm’s updated design language.
Most prominently, the EX30 prototype showcased Volvo’s new headlight design, which takes a modernised, narrow shape for the first time.
The EX30 will be the firm’s new entry-level electric car and will be fully revealed on 7 June. The compact crossover will enter the market later this year as the firm’s smallest production model yet. It has been designed around the subscription ownership model in a bid to help the firm win over a younger audience.
With sales set to kick off in November, the EX30 will sit below the existing Volvo XC40 Recharge in the firm’s growing line-up of electric SUVs, which is now headed by the recently revealed EX90
The Jeep Avenger rival will champion the subscription ownership model to make it more affordable to Generation Z buyers – people born between the late 1990s and early 2000s – according to Volvo CEO Jim Rowan.
He added that subscriptions allow the brand to “talk to new customers”, having previously said Volvo “has never really spoken to that young demographic”.
Targeting subscription users, basically that means it'll be to expensive for the masses so get them to put it on the never never. A run around for the young at 500 a month, yea right on Geely, sorry Volvo.
There are plenty of young people who are interested in and able to afford a premium entry level electric SUV, Volvo is simply targeting them. Being almost 40 with kids, I actually did not think Volvo was coming out with the right product but now that I'm thinking about it it makes perfect sense and a great portfolio prioritization from Volvo IMO. This will probably sell like hot cakes if they get the design and desirability right.
We've been here before remember the Volvo C30? Volvo put a three door body on a Focus platform it's best sales were in the first year of production and then drifted down before the plug being pulled six years later.An EV version was offered using a similar lease method only lasted about 18 months before prodution ceased;The main problem for Volvo is that the target market that the company is aiming for isn't really interested in the marque, still it'll be interesting to see if history repeats itself