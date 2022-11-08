Aehra SUV is £155k BMW iX rival with 'home-theatre' cinema mode

Italian-US EV start-up Aehra will launch its £155,430 SUV with a ‘home-theatre’ mode that turns the car into an automotive cinema.

This is made possible by a full-dashboard-width monitor – similar to the BMW’s top-wrung iDrive – that extends upwards to cover the entire windscreen when the car is parked up.

Other configurations of the near-800bhp car’s interior, shown here for the first time, include lounge and meeting room modes. All are only available to be used when the car is parked.

These interior features are made possible by the SUV's 3m-long monobody chassis and short overhangs, which allows the car to focus on maximising interior space: it is big enough to carry four NBA basketball players – who average at just under seven-foot tall – "in comfort".

Aehra says this is all part of a plan to shake up the “ultra-premium” market with the supercar-styled 497-mile electric SUV, as it looks to take on the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

Priced from €180,000 (£155,430) Aehra's SUV will use a 120kWh battery – currently no other car houses bigger – powering three motors, one mounted to the front axle and two fitted to the rear producing 794bhp.

The car will also be released unnamed. "We don't want names to constrict the [segment markets] by giving the vehicles a name," said Nada.

Aehra chief designer Filippo Perini, whose back catalogue as Lamborghini design boss includes creating the Lamborghini Urus – for which the SUV looks to have taken some design inspiration – said the firm has “shunned the conservative constraints” of EV design.