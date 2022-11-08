BACK TO ALL NEWS
Aehra SUV is £155k BMW iX rival with 'home-theatre' cinema mode
Aehra SUV is £155k BMW iX rival with 'home-theatre' cinema mode

Start-up’s first model – to be released unnamed – gets unique extending infotainment screen for movie viewing
8 November 2022

Italian-US EV start-up Aehra will launch its £155,430 SUV with a ‘home-theatre’ mode that turns the car into an automotive cinema.

This is made possible by a full-dashboard-width monitor – similar to the BMW’s top-wrung iDrive – that extends upwards to cover the entire windscreen when the car is parked up.

Other configurations of the near-800bhp car’s interior, shown here for the first time, include lounge and meeting room modes. All are only available to be used when the car is parked.

These interior features are made possible by the SUV's 3m-long monobody chassis and short overhangs, which allows the car to focus on maximising interior space: it is big enough to carry four NBA basketball players – who average at just under seven-foot tall – "in comfort".

Aehra says this is all part of a plan to shake up the “ultra-premium” market with the supercar-styled 497-mile electric SUV, as it looks to take on the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

Priced from €180,000 (£155,430) Aehra's SUV will use a 120kWh battery – currently no other car houses bigger – powering three motors, one mounted to the front axle and two fitted to the rear producing 794bhp. 

The car will also be released unnamed. "We don't want names to constrict the [segment markets] by giving the vehicles a name," said Nada. 

Aehra chief designer Filippo Perini, whose back catalogue as Lamborghini design boss includes creating the Lamborghini Urus – for which the SUV looks to have taken some design inspiration – said the firm has “shunned the conservative constraints” of EV design.

The car’s shape has also been created with efficiency in mind, to reduce drag and promote brake and battery cooling.

“With the SUV, we have created a vehicle that goes far beyond the conventional standards set by the automotive industry for an SUV, and sets new benchmarks for style and comfort,” he said.

We have used a monobody construction, which, while used widely in Italy in the past, is now normally reserved for supercars only. We have taken an equally radical approach to aerodynamics, which play a central role in the design, driving characteristics and efficiency of the SUV.”

The SUV gets unique features, too, including four upward-opening scissor doors and motorsport-inspired wingmirror cameras. It is also fitted with active aero front and rear.

A sound to accompany the EV, normally pumped through the interior speakers – such as when accelerating the BMW iX, are "an open discussion", head of design Alessandro Serra said, although he added: "We do not need to [add] any sound." 

Nada confirmed that final figures and design for the production car depend on "ongoing partnership talks" with suppliers, but confirmed at least "95%" of the show car will make the road-going model.

The interior of the car, which will be revealed in the coming months, will be bigger than competitors, Nada said, with a “lounge-type set-up” and a “supremely comfortable” environment. The SUV itself will be able to seat five adults all over six-foot tall “comfortably”. The car measures 5.10m in length.

Nada said: “The SUV ushers in a new era of EV style and sophistication.”

First customer deliveries will begin in 2025, along with a saloon (due to be revealed in February). The second car will use the same battery as the SUV.

Aehra says it will produce up to 25,000 units of each model per year.

sadjad_ahmadi 9 November 2022

Will be interesing if the upward-opening scissor make it to the final production!  Reminds me of a transformers car.

289 8 November 2022

The point of EV's is to 'save the planet'. Why then endow the bloody things with near 800 bhp. In a world with (mostly) less than 80 mph speed limits, what is the point - other than using even more electricity than is necessary.

As far as being an SUV....you must be joking - wheel/tyre combinations only useable on the Nordschliefe, a roof so low that its 'utility' credentials are absent, and with glass so flat angled that only a greenhouse would have better thermal properties, I struggle to imagine a more pontless vehicle.

Peter Cavellini 8 November 2022

Why BMW?, isn't it a nemesis for all vehicles like this one?

wmb 9 November 2022

With that kind of power, number of motors, vehicle and battery size, it will have a six figure price tag for sure! That would make it more of an Eletre and future EQS-Maybach competition, then the iX and standard EQS.

