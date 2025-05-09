The updated Skoda Enyaq vRS has been unveiled with a radical new look and faster charging speeds.

The electric SUV retains its dual-motor, four-wheel-drive set-up, putting out a combined 335bhp and 402lb ft. This yields a 0-62mph time of 5.4sec.

More powerful brakes with two-pot calipers are fitted up front in line with the extra performance, and Skoda’s Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adjustable suspension is offered as standard.

This lowers the car's front end by 15mm and the rear end by 10mm compared with the regular Enyaq.

The new vRS uses the same 79kWh battery pack as previously, giving a range of 340 miles, but its maximum charging rate has been increased from 175kW to 185kW.

On a suitably fast charger, this gives a 10-80% recharge time of 26min.

Visual tweaks for the new Enyaq vRS include the fitment of a reworked front bumper with a more prominent chin, a choice of 20in or 21in alloy wheels, and the option of Hyper Green paintwork.

Inside, it gets a heated steering wheel trimmed with perforated leather, sports seats with thicker side bracing, and a 13in infotainment touchscreen.

Prices for the Enyaq vRS SUV starts at £51,660, while the Coupé variant kicks off at £53,560.

For reference, the smaller Elroq vRS (with the same powertrain, battery, and a mile less range) is £46,560.