BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Skoda Enyaq vRS brings 335bhp for £52k
UP NEXT
Not quite a classic: Maserati 3200 GT

New Skoda Enyaq vRS brings 335bhp for £52k

Reworked performance SUV uses the same powertrain as its smaller sibling, the Elroq vRS

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
9 May 2025

The updated Skoda Enyaq vRS has been unveiled with a radical new look and faster charging speeds.

The electric SUV retains its dual-motor, four-wheel-drive set-up, putting out a combined 335bhp and 402lb ft. This yields a 0-62mph time of 5.4sec. 

More powerful brakes with two-pot calipers are fitted up front in line with the extra performance, and Skoda’s Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adjustable suspension is offered as standard.

Related articles

This lowers the car's front end by 15mm and the rear end by 10mm compared with the regular Enyaq.

The new vRS uses the same 79kWh battery pack as previously, giving a range of 340 miles, but its maximum charging rate has been increased from 175kW to 185kW.

On a suitably fast charger, this gives a 10-80% recharge time of 26min.

Visual tweaks for the new Enyaq vRS include the fitment of a reworked front bumper with a more prominent chin, a choice of 20in or 21in alloy wheels, and the option of Hyper Green paintwork.

Inside, it gets a heated steering wheel trimmed with perforated leather, sports seats with thicker side bracing, and a 13in infotainment touchscreen.

Prices for the Enyaq vRS SUV starts at £51,660, while the Coupé variant kicks off at £53,560.

For reference, the smaller Elroq vRS (with the same powertrain, battery, and a mile less range) is £46,560.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

mercedes benz v vlass review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes V-Class
7
Mercedes V-Class
Skoda Enyaq review lead
Skoda Enyaq
Skoda Enyaq
Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid fronttrack
Merecedes-AMG E53
7
Merecedes-AMG E53
Volkswagen Tayron front
Volkswagen Tayron
Volkswagen Tayron
land rover defender octa rt 2025 front action 46
Land Rover Defender Octa
9
Land Rover Defender Octa

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
skoda enyaq iv vrs 01 front tracking

Skoda Enyaq iV vRS

One of our favourite electric SUVs has been lit up – but don’t expect fireworks

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Skoda Enyaq iV vRS cars for sale

 Skoda Enyaq 82kWh 85 Edition Auto 5dr (DC135kW)
2024
£31,995
3,805miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Enyaq 82kWh 80x SportLine Auto 4WD 5dr (DC125kW)
2023
£29,990
18,505miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Enyaq 82kWh 85 Edition Auto 5dr (DC175kW)
2024
£33,995
4,138miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Enyaq 62kWh 60 Nav Loft Auto 5dr
2021
£18,599
25,138miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda ENYAQ IV 62kWh 60 Auto 5dr
2022
£18,850
26,480miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Enyaq 62kWh 60 Auto 5dr (DC120kW)
2022
£18,995
34,659miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda ENYAQ 62kWh 60 Auto 5dr (DC120kW)
2022
£18,995
29,947miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda ENYAQ IV 62kWh 60 Auto 5dr
2021
£15,499
58,847miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Enyaq 62kWh 60 Auto 5dr
2021
£17,795
45,708miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 545 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

mercedes benz v vlass review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes V-Class
7
Mercedes V-Class
Skoda Enyaq review lead
Skoda Enyaq
Skoda Enyaq
Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid fronttrack
Merecedes-AMG E53
7
Merecedes-AMG E53
Volkswagen Tayron front
Volkswagen Tayron
Volkswagen Tayron
land rover defender octa rt 2025 front action 46
Land Rover Defender Octa
9
Land Rover Defender Octa

View all car reviews