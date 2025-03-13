BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes CLA: game-changing 484-mile EV priced from £45k

Hyper-efficient saloon becomes UK's longest-range electric car, while hybrid promises diesel-style MPG

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
5 mins read
8 May 2025

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA saloon, Europe’s longest-range and most efficient electric car, has gone on sale priced from £45,615.

With deliveries to start this summer, the entry-level CLA 250+ with EQ Technology will be capable of driving up to 484 miles between charges, Mercedes claims, and will still manage some 420 miles if driven exclusively at motorway speeds.

These figures mean the CLA EQ leapfrogs all other EVs available in the UK. That includes Mercedes’s own flagship EQS 450+ saloon, which manages 481 miles per charge from a 118kWh battery.

That car costs a whopping £112,610 – some £65,000 more than the CLA EQ's opening price. The rest of the CLA EQ's range is priced at £49,3751 for the AMG Line Edition and £51,7701 for the top-spec AMG Line Premium Edition.

The remarkable range figure is thanks to Mercedes’ efforts to minimise the CLA EQ’s energy consumption: it has a nickel-managanese-cobalt (NMC) battery of just 85kWh in capacity.

This means the CLA EQ achieves an efficiency figure north of 5.0mpkWh – which many manufacturers consider the key to taking EVs to the next level.

However, while it promises an impressive range figure, the CLA is unable to use any 400V DC charger - a common standard across the UK and Europe, meaning owners will be limited to using newer public charging stations.

PUNCHY BUT FRUGAL

The CLA EV’s impressive range figure is in no small part thanks to its aerodynamic design. Although the car is larger than its predecessor in every dimension (25mm wider, 25mm taller and 30mm longer), much work went into minimising its frontal area, and smoothing the flow of air around it.

For example, the wheels are set further in-board of the arches than its predecessor. Small inlets on the front bumper (and corresponding outlets at the rear) guide the flow of air around each corner, relatively undisturbed by the alloy wheels’ flush-faced designs.

The efforts net a slippery drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.21, just behind that of the EQS (0.20) and ahead that of the Tesla Model 3 (0.22).

The CLA EV’s new rear-mounted permanent magnet motor is also significant to its efficiency. It uses a new silicon-carbide inverter that brings greater output in a smaller package, reducing weight, while the engineers claim its torque density is boosted by the magnets being inserted in a double-V formation, concentrating their field.

The motor also gets a Porsche Taycan-style two-speed gearbox, rather than the usual single-speed reduction gearing. This has a short (11:1) first ratio for improved off-the-mark acceleration and better efficiency at town speeds and a significantly longer (5:1) second ratio for less consumption at a cruise.

The powertrain puts out 268bhp, which allows the CLA 250+ to complete the 0-62mph dash in 6.7sec.

The four-wheel-drive CLA 350 4Matic with EQ Technology gets an additional 107bhp motor with a single-speed gearbox on its front axle, giving a combined output of 349bhp. This cuts its 0-62mph sprint time down to 4.9sec, making it quicker in a straight line than the V8-engined C55 AMG of 20 years ago.

This additional motor is decoupled from the front axle when it isn’t needed, reducing energy losses to friction by 90%. This means the four-wheel-drive CLA EV can still manage 478 miles per charge – a smaller disparity compared with the rear-driven version than is typical of most other EVs.

Braking primarily relies on the motors’ regenerative effect (which can provide up to 200kW of stopping power), helping to keep the battery topped up.

The CLA EV can be rapid-charged at rates of up to 320kW, thanks to its 800V electrical architecture, allowing for a 186-mile top-up in just 10 minutes.

In addition to the 85kWh battery, a 58kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) pack will be added to the line- up shortly after launch.

This will almost certainly bring a significant price cut but also reduce the CLA EV’s range to around 300 miles.

Autocar can reveal that a hot AMG CLA 45 EV is inbound, too, with a pair of Yasa-developed axial flux motors providing more than 500bhp and a raft of extensive modifications aimed at bolstering its performance and dynamics. 

ADVANCES IN COMBUSTION TOO

The new CLA will also be offered in hybrid form. Specifically designed to fit in the same space as the EV’s front motor, its powertrain pairs a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a small, 1.3kWh battery and a 27bhp electric motor. These combine to send either 134bhp or 161bhp through the front wheels or, in the range-topping 4Matic model, 188bhp to all four wheels.

According to Mercedes, the engine achieves “diesel levels of fuel efficiency”, suggesting an MPG figure comfortably north of 50.

As part of a push for parity from Mercedes, the hybrid CLA will be priced on a par with the CLA EV, Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius recently announced. This is thanks to cost savings of some 30% in battery production bringing the EV’s overall price down by around 15%.

The EV will go on sale first, around October, with the hybrid following a few months later.

Joining the saloon will be a new CLA Shooting Brake. This estate car is earmarked to arrive in the UK early next year with both powertrain options, so its unveiling will most likely take place at September’s Munich motor show.

STAR-SPANGLED

In a first for Mercedes, the CLA hybrid and CLA EV will look almost identical inside and out, as well as sharing a model name. This marks an end to Mercedes’ strategy of entirely bespoke EVs being developed to sit alongside their combustion-engined equivalents, such as with the E-Class and EQE.

The CLA also ushers in a dramatic new look for future Mercedes models, emphasising the brand’s three-pointed star logo.

The motif features in the CLA’s headlights and rear brake lights, and the EV also gets a flush front grille with no fewer than 142 backlit stars. They surround the main front badge, which is also backlit. In the US, the outer ring of the badge itself is lit, but EU legislation prevents this.

The CLA hybrid is differentiated by a traditional open grille, needed to provide cooling airflow to the engine.

NEW-LOOK INTERIOR

Inside, the new CLA takes on a sportier character than its more luxurious stablemates. The front seats have chunky side bolsters, for example, and there are more exuberant material choices, such as a combination of black and white Alcantara and faux leather with red stitching.

The dashboard is designed around the latest iteration of Mercedes’ Superscreen, whose three digital displays (a 10.25in one for the instruments in front of the driver; a 14.6in infotainment one centrally; and, optionally, a 14in one for the front passenger) span its entire width.

Thanks to Mercedes’ latest MB.OS operating system, the screens can be used to play video games such as Fortnite while on the move or stream shows and films via Netflix and other such services.

The system also features the latest iteration of Mercedes’ virtual assistant, which blends various artificial intelligence functions (ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Microsoft Bing) to provide more accurate answers to questions.

In cars without the Superscreen, the passenger screen will be replaced with a glass panel with LED-backlit star logos, which match the interior’s ambient lighting.

Boot space is rated at 405 litres, which is 55 litres down in the old CLA’s but, in a first for a modern Mercedes, the EV gets a frunk that adds another 101 litres of storage space.

Comments
16
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 8 May 2025

Is all the tech inside included in the price?, or are they hidden behind a paywall?, I agree, there's too much distraction, beginning to look like the flight deck of a jet, I'm not a fan of the rest of the interior either but that's just me, but, it's a good entry price so let's see if it replaces all those new BMW's I'm seeing on the roads just now.

xxxx 8 May 2025

On the whole a great looking car, externally at least, which is very well priced. You can understand why the BEV is the same price as ICE version when you look at the pictures of what's under the bonnet of the 2 versions, very labour intensive to install all that ICE kit.

Personnally I cannot stand all those screens, looks like Curry's during a TV sale day.

Oh and will the cheapest BEV version go sub 40k, head to head with the Model 3 whose days will surely be numbered.

fhp111 15 March 2025

I find it hard to beleive that a company that makes a car as elegant and classy as the latest S-Class, also makes some of the other cars in their range...

 

Why on earth did they think it would look good to have somwhere close to 150-200 Mercedes badges on the outside of the car?

Reminds me of those BMW owners that stick M Badges everywhere.

 

So tacky and zero class.

