When is a car company not a car company? There are a couple of paths into this way of thinking.

One – and this is among my least favourite topics, but I suppose we must delve into it – is the idea that car makers are gradually becoming software companies that just happen to also make cars. Eek.

Volvo’s Jim Rowan, several weeks ago uninvited from being Volvo’s Jim Rowan, spoke positively about this trend in March.

He talked of ‘cloud architecture’ and ‘full-stack software’ and, I know, I know, I should actually understand what those things mean and what the implications of them are, but even though I’m skinny and bald and my spectacles are thin-rimmed, I’m just not tech bro enough to get my head around it all.

Software is essential: I do understand that much. And I get that if a car can talk to other cars and a base some distance away, if it can send and receive reports on incidents and accidents, that will make for safer and easier journeys. But as a driver/owner/user, I don’t need to know and honestly don’t care how any of this is happening.

Then there are the user-facing parts of software, which I do care about and which some important people clearly believe are going to be deciding factors in what defines their company’s characteristics and what separates it from a competitor.

I think the user interface and user experience are really important, but I also don’t buy into the theory that software will define a car company.

I used to put this down to the fact that I’m increasingly an old man yelling at clouds, but the more I hear from younger drivers, the more I think they feel the same way. There’s only so much software you can use in a car. I just don’t believe people are going to fall in love with a car brand because it has the best software.

It’s not like shopping for furniture or the choicest ingredients to make a great dinner. There I’ll pick my favourite things. I don’t, though, have a favourite shopping website, which is what car software most reminds me of: it’s not a thing in itself but a conduit to get to a thing.