2021 Los Angeles motor show: all the new cars and gallery

The Los Angeles motor show returns after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with plenty of exciting new metal on display to make up for the break.

The Californian event will run from Friday 19 November to Sunday 28 November, giving some of the world's biggest car brands a chance to show off their latest arrivals ahead of market launches in 2022.

In 2019, the show hosted the world premiere of the Aston Martin DBX, Audi E-tron Sportback, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Toyota RAV4 and Porsche Taycan 4S, but what will we see this year? We’ve listed the biggest unveilings below.

Fisker Ocean

The long-awaited Fisker Ocean electric SUV has made its production-specification debut in LA ahead of its planned launch in 2022. The Ocean – which will be built in Austria – is one of five Fisker models expected by 2025, and plans are in place for the model to head to Britain in the second quarter of 2023. Fisker has promised a range of up to 350 miles and claims the Ocean is “the world’s most sustainable vehicle”.

Honda Civic