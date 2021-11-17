BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Hyundai Seven concept is large, lounge-style electric SUV

2021 Los Angeles motor show: all the new cars and gallery

We list the biggest new models to debut at California's motor show, which begins today
17 November 2021

The Los Angeles motor show returns after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with plenty of exciting new metal on display to make up for the break. 

The Californian event will run from Friday 19 November to Sunday 28 November, giving some of the world's biggest car brands a chance to show off their latest arrivals ahead of market launches in 2022.

In 2019, the show hosted the world premiere of the Aston Martin DBX, Audi E-tron Sportback, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Toyota RAV4 and Porsche Taycan 4S, but what will we see this year? We’ve listed the biggest unveilings below.

Fisker Ocean

The long-awaited Fisker Ocean electric SUV has made its production-specification debut in LA ahead of its planned launch in 2022. The Ocean – which will be built in Austria – is one of five Fisker models expected by 2025, and plans are in place for the model to head to Britain in the second quarter of 2023. Fisker has promised a range of up to 350 miles and claims the Ocean is “the world’s most sustainable vehicle”.

Honda Civic 

We've still got a few months to wait until we can get the new Civic out on the road, but LA gives us our first look - just imagine it without the amber indicators. And the non-electrified drivetrain, for that matter; the Civic is the final model in Honda's mainstream European product line-up to go electrified-only, so it will come here with the same 1.5-litre petrol-electric set-up found in the Jazz and new HR-V.

Hyundai Seven concept

The Hyundai Seven concept serves to preview of the Ioniq 7 SUV, which will join the the Ioniq 5 hatchback and Ioniq 6 saloon in the marque's new family of bespoke EVs. The Tesla Model X rival features a unique design that Hyundai says “dares to diverge” from industry traditions and is expected to play a critical role in the brand’s success in the US and China. It’s based on the same E-GMP platform as the Ioniq 5, but looks nothing like its Ioniq 5 and upcoming Ioniq 6 rangemates - it's good to be different, reckons Hyundai. 

Kia EV9 concept

Kia's new EV9 concept arrives in the wake of the firm's announcement that it would go all-electric by 2035. It features a nature-inspired design with several recycled materials used in its construction, and a boxy body with thin, uniquely shaped headlights and an almost-rectangular steering wheel. It has been described as an important milestone in Kia’s sustainability strategy, and will arrive in production form as the flagship of its bespoke EV family in 2024. 

Land Rover Range Rover

The most important new car to come out of the UK this year? Land Rover has taken its new Range Rover flagship Stateside for its first motor show outing - which makes sense, seeing as it sells like hot cakes over there. Beneath the subtly evolved styling is a completely different beast to the current Range Rover, which has been on sale since 2012; long-range PHEVs, a snarling BMW V8 and the promise of a pure-electric version in just three years time? This isn't just the future of Land Rover, it once again sets the tone for all luxury SUVs to come. 

Mazda CX-50

The CX-50 is the first of five new Mazda SUVs to arrive in the coming years, slotting into the brand’s line-up between the CX-30 and CX-5. It's geared towards those with active lifestyles and sports a more rugged look than other models in Mazda’s offering. A new drive select function will allow for better of-road driving with improved capability on more challenging terrains, while a choice of turbocharged and naturally aspirated 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engines will be offered.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

The 718 Cayman coupé appears in its hottest guise in LA. The new GT4 RS brings a lower kerb weight, increased downforce and uprated power compared with the existing GT4, promising even quicker lap times and enhanced driving thrills. The best part, though, is that the rear windows have been replaced by cooling vents right behind the front seats, which means it should sound absolutely epic from the driver's seat at full chat. 

Porsche Taycan GTS and Taycan Sport Turismo

Two new Porsche Taycan variants are on show in LA. One, the long-awaited GTS, will be positioned between the existing 4S and Turbo models with 590bhp and a 312-mile range. The second is the Sport Turismo estate, similar to the existing Cross Turismo but with a lower-slung, less off-road-oriented body and the 4x4-inspired body cladding removed. Put the two together and (to use its full name) you get the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo Gran Turismo Sport - got that?

Subaru Solterra

Subaru won't stop being Subaru as it transitions to electrification. That's the message at the unveiling of the new Solterra - a futuristically styled family SUV with a range of 280 miles and a promise of genuine off-road ability. There's no word yet on a WRX STI variant, but we live in hope. 

Subaru WRX 

The famed WRX name is returning for a fifth-generation car on an all-new platform, with an upgraded chassis and an overhauled interior. It retains a turbocharged boxer engine and will once again be marketed separately from the Impreza on which it’s based. Its 2.4-litre four-cylinder unit produces 271bhp and 258lb ft of torque, and a choice of a six-speed manual or a new automatic Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT) will be available. The new auto is said to offer 30% faster upshifts and 50% faster downshifts. 

But it won't be available in the UK...

Toyota bZ4X

Like the look of the Solterra? You'll like this one, then: the bZ4X is the first production EV from Toyota, and shares a platform with its near-identical Subaru cousin. Two- and four-wheel-drive variants will be available, with up to 214bhp and a range of 280 miles, but Toyota is just as keen to point out the SUV's consistent performance in all temperatures – a common pitfall of EVs – and yoke-style steering device, which is wirelessly connected to the front wheels.

