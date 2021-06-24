BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Hyundai Seven concept is large, lounge-style electric SUV

New 2022 Honda Civic shown in public before Europe launch

Eleventh-generation Civic goes on display in LA ahead of hybrid-only European sales beginning
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
17 November 2021

Honda has presented its new Civic hatchback, which will go on sale in Europe in autumn 2022, for the first time at the LA motor show.  

Like the new HR-V and Jazz, the Civic will be a hybrid-only proposition for its next generation in Europe, using the same e:HEV petrol-electric set-up as its supermini and SUV siblings. 

The e:HEV system pairs a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with a pair of electric motors, producing 108bhp in the Jazz and 129bhp in the HR-V. In hybrid mode, the petrol engine is used to generate power for the electric motor, reconnecting to the drive wheels via a single-speed gearbox under higher loads. 

The larger CR-V SUV comes with a bigger 143bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine as part of its e:HEV system, but it is not yet confirmed which variations of the powertrain will be rolled out to Honda's Ford Focus rival.

The Civic is the final model in Honda's European portfolio to go hybrid-only, in line with its objective to electrify all mainstream passenger cars by the end of next year.

The hot Civic Type R, however, will retain a pure-combustion set-up, likely to be based around an evolved version of the current car's 'K20C1' 2.0-litre turbo four, which produces 316bhp - making it one of the most powerful front-drive cars on sale today.  

The Japanese firm has taken an evolutionary approach for the 11th-generation Civic's styling, though notably the new car adopts a fastback-style sloping roofline, ditching the current model's prominent rear wing. The rear hatch itself is said to be lighter, and features smaller hinges for a cleaner roofline, while the A-pillars are two inches further back than on the current car and the wheelbase is 1.4in longer.

The Civic has been revealed in North American specification, but is largely representative of what we will get in Europe next year; the most obvious styling change will be the removal of the amber indicator lenses. The interior will be largely replicated, too, with the Mk11 Civic adopting a minimalistic and "human-centred" cabin design similar to the new HR-V and Jazz.

A honeycomb-style trim panel with integrated air vents runs the width of the dashboard, while a free-standing 7.0in infotainment touchscreen brings Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. In the US, top-spec cars get a 10.2in digital display, a Bose sound system, wireless charging and a larger 9.0in touchscreen, but European trim details have yet to be confirmed. 

Rear-seat passengers benefit from 1.4in more leg room, while larger side windows aim to enhance the feeling of spaciousness and the new hatch design preserves head room. 

Honda claims the new Civic brings a 19% improvement in torsional rigidity compared with its predecessor, which is said to bring enhanced ride quality, handling performance and refinement, while new adhesive and insulation methods reduce noise, vibration and harshness. 

The hatchback is also, says Honda, more fun to drive, courtesy of new ball joints and bearings at the front that "improve steering feel and self-centring", a wider rear track that boosts stability and a 1.4in-longer wheelbase for improved ride quality. 

Tino22 24 June 2021

I see little to like in the new design but then I'm a Mk10 owner and lover, so I would say that. The car looks disproportioned and I agree with the earlier post that it replicates the 3 series GT from the side, which is no compliment. The front and rear have been 'adjusted' probably for American tastes and toned down but with no aesthetic gain. The existing 1.5 litre turbo in the Mk10 is a peach of engine, whether with the manual or CVT gearbox and it is a shame we are losing it so early in Europe. Mine, albeit a higher spec. model, came fully loaded with active safety systems in 2018 that are only now becoming standard or still optional with other manufacturers in 2021. Powered sunroof, rear camera, LED lights, great stereo, the list goes on. oh yes, and an average 42mpg over the life of the car. It ticked so many boxes sufficiently well (even accounting for a sluggish infotainment system slated by the motoring press) that I bought the car at the end of the finance agreement for the first time ever. The new Honda hybrid engine has recieved great reviews in the Jazz and CRV and may do well in the Civic but I don't think I'm ready for it yet or the new shape - so it may just be the excuse I need to buy that Mk10 Type R Sportline  - it will only be my second mid life crisis.

sicsicsic 24 June 2021

The UK factory is the only factory that makes the current Civic hatch - and the new one, made in the US, goes on sale there this autumn. So - unlikely they would tool up at that factory to make the existing hatchback there.

Looking at another site - the US gets 6 speed manuals on all Civic hatches (the saloon is auto only) - so it is interesting it continues to be offered in the US. It is the last Honda that still has manual in the US.  

