BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Subaru Solterra EV brings radical look but keeps 4x4 ethos
UP NEXT
Radford 62-2 interior revealed with retro look but modern tech

New Subaru Solterra EV brings radical look but keeps 4x4 ethos

Japanese firm's first electric car promises true off-road ability and a range of more than 280 miles
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
11 November 2021

Subaru has unwrapped the new Solterra as its first electric car, with a pledge that "existing Subaru customers can feel it is truly a Subaru". 

Due on sale globally in mid-2022, the Solterra is the second car to emerge from the EV development partnership between Subaru and Toyota, following the reveal of the technically identical Toyota bZ4X last month.

As suggested by earlier teaser images, the Solterra is a close visual match for its Toyota sibling, save for a new treatment of the front grille and headlights that links it more obviously with Subaru's existing SUV line-up.

Related articles

Dimensionally, it is comparable with the combustion-engined Forester crossover, at 4690mm long, 1860mm wide and 1650mm tall.

Despite its close relationship with Toyota's EV, the Solterra is claimed to have "been built as an authentic SUV in an environmentally friendly package that can be used with peace of mind like the existing Subaru SUV models." 

Indeed, when Toyota and Subaru initially partnered to develop a new EV-dedicated architecture (called e-TNGA by Toyota and e-Subaru Global Platform by Subaru) - Subaru's historic affinity for four-wheel drive was highlighted as a particular strength. 

Subaru's influence over the architecture extends to the twin-motor drivetrain – comprising a pair of 107bhp motors for a total system output of 214bhp and a 0-62mph time of 7.7sec – which promises precise control of each wheel in turn and "flexible driving force distribution between front and rear". 

A familiar 'X-Mode' function enhances the EV's off-road credentials, while the addition of a new Grip Control mode allows the Solterra to travel stably at speed over rough roads.

As with the bZ4X, a 201bhp front-wheel-drive entry-level model – with a 0-62mph time of 8.4sec – will be offered, although Subaru has yet to confirm whether both variants will come to the UK. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Alpine Legende GT 292 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review
1 Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 first drive review lead

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review
1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Both drivetrain variants take their power from a 71.4kWh battery, which can be expected to offer a range in excess of 280 miles, as with the Toyota. The Solterra will also get that car's "efficient and effective" heating system to ensure consistent battery performance in all conditions. 

Although Subaru has released just two images of the car ahead of its Los Angeles debut next week, a first look at the cabin confirms that it will be a near-exact match for the Toyota, with a low-mounted instrument panel, large central touchscreen and textured dashboard. However, it is unclear at this stage whether Subaru will use the same innovative 'steer-by-wire' system as its Toyota and Lexus relations. 

Used cars for sale

 Subaru Forester 2.0d Xc Premium 5dr
2016
£16,490
54,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Subaru Forester 2.0 Xe Premium Lineartronic 5dr
2015
£16,747
39,432miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Forester 2.0i E-boxer Xe 5dr Lineartronic
2021
£28,490
3,275miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Forester 2.0i E-boxer Xe 5dr Lineartronic
2021
£29,995
6,500miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Forester 2.0i E-boxer Xe Premium 5dr Lineartronic
2020
£31,299
6,443miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Subaru Forester 2.0i E-boxer Xe Premium 5dr Lineartronic
2021
£36,995
50miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
rmcondo 11 November 2021

As a Subaru owner of many years, I mourn the loss of features that were characteristic of the marque, such as pillerless windows. Obviously, now there is nothing to be said at not having unique engines, and I’m sure it’s a great car, having also had several Toyotas, but it’s a Toyota in drag, rather than a Subaru.

Maybe it’s time for Toyota to mop up and consolidate its sub-brands and part-owned brands, viz. Daihatsu, Perodua, Mazda, Suzuki, Maruti and Subaru into market-facing groups, so that brands have some meaning and character, rather than just do badge engineering.

 

scrap 11 November 2021

The Toyota has a kind of steering yoke instead of a wheel, presumably so you can see the instruments above it. How does that work here? Is the Subaru wheel supposed to sit in your lap, like Peugeot's I-cockpit design?

nivison 11 November 2021

The Toyota pre-production model shows exact same steering wheel design as this. Think it was (just?) the unregistered concept vehicle that featured a yoke instead. And from the Toyota pics it seems to be a Peugeot OTT style screen view.

xxxx 11 November 2021

Lets be honest it's a rebadged Toyota with a couple of panel changes etc. Toyota, suzuki and now Subaru are becoming one and the car world will be a worse place for it.

Latest Drives

1 Alpine Legende GT 292 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review
1 Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 first drive review lead

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review
1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

View all latest drives