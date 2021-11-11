New Subaru Solterra EV brings radical look but keeps 4x4 ethos

Subaru has unwrapped the new Solterra as its first electric car, with a pledge that "existing Subaru customers can feel it is truly a Subaru".
Due on sale globally in mid-2022, the Solterra is the second car to emerge from the EV development partnership between Subaru and Toyota, following the reveal of the technically identical Toyota bZ4X last month.
As suggested by earlier teaser images, the Solterra is a close visual match for its Toyota sibling, save for a new treatment of the front grille and headlights that links it more obviously with Subaru's existing SUV line-up.
Dimensionally, it is comparable with the combustion-engined Forester crossover, at 4690mm long, 1860mm wide and 1650mm tall.
Despite its close relationship with Toyota's EV, the Solterra is claimed to have "been built as an authentic SUV in an environmentally friendly package that can be used with peace of mind like the existing Subaru SUV models."
Indeed, when Toyota and Subaru initially partnered to develop a new EV-dedicated architecture (called e-TNGA by Toyota and e-Subaru Global Platform by Subaru) - Subaru's historic affinity for four-wheel drive was highlighted as a particular strength.
Subaru's influence over the architecture extends to the twin-motor drivetrain – comprising a pair of 107bhp motors for a total system output of 214bhp and a 0-62mph time of 7.7sec – which promises precise control of each wheel in turn and "flexible driving force distribution between front and rear".
A familiar 'X-Mode' function enhances the EV's off-road credentials, while the addition of a new Grip Control mode allows the Solterra to travel stably at speed over rough roads.
As with the bZ4X, a 201bhp front-wheel-drive entry-level model – with a 0-62mph time of 8.4sec – will be offered, although Subaru has yet to confirm whether both variants will come to the UK.
As a Subaru owner of many years, I mourn the loss of features that were characteristic of the marque, such as pillerless windows. Obviously, now there is nothing to be said at not having unique engines, and I’m sure it’s a great car, having also had several Toyotas, but it’s a Toyota in drag, rather than a Subaru.
Maybe it’s time for Toyota to mop up and consolidate its sub-brands and part-owned brands, viz. Daihatsu, Perodua, Mazda, Suzuki, Maruti and Subaru into market-facing groups, so that brands have some meaning and character, rather than just do badge engineering.
The Toyota has a kind of steering yoke instead of a wheel, presumably so you can see the instruments above it. How does that work here? Is the Subaru wheel supposed to sit in your lap, like Peugeot's I-cockpit design?
The Toyota pre-production model shows exact same steering wheel design as this. Think it was (just?) the unregistered concept vehicle that featured a yoke instead. And from the Toyota pics it seems to be a Peugeot OTT style screen view.
Lets be honest it's a rebadged Toyota with a couple of panel changes etc. Toyota, suzuki and now Subaru are becoming one and the car world will be a worse place for it.