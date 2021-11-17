BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche Taycan gets new estate option and GTS trim for 2022
Porsche Taycan gets new estate option and GTS trim for 2022

Sport Turismo is a more road-focused version of Cross Turismo; GTS is "sweet spot" between 4S and Turbo
17 November 2021

Porsche has expanded its Taycan line-up with the introduction of the new Sport Turismo – which combines the estate-style body of the Cross Turismo with the lower ride height of the saloon. 

It is aimed at customers who want the “everyday practicality” of the Cross Turismo but don’t want to “miss out on the on-road performance” of the saloon.

The Sport Turismo drops the 4x4-inspired off-road cladding of the higher-riding variant but keeps its 1200- litre boot and 45mm of extra head room over the saloon. 

The Sport Turismo is at the LA motor show this week in new GTS trim, which has been added to the Taycan line-up to serve as the “sporty sweet spot” of the range, between the 4S and Turbo.

Due in dealerships in spring 2022, the Taycan GTS saloon is priced from £104,190 and the Sport Turismo GTS is £104,990. With up to 590bhp in Launch Control mode, the GTS dispatches 0-62mph in 3.7sec, tops out at 155mph and is capable of a claimed 312 miles between charges.

As with Porsche’s other GTS models, it is marked out by black exterior trim elements and Race-Tex interior upholstery, while a unique tune for the adaptive air suspension promises a distinctive dynamic character.

In the absence of an exhaust system to upgrade, the Taycan GTS gets its own version of Porsche’s Electric Sport Sound, which accompanies acceleration.

Taycan product boss Kevin Giek introduced the new variants: "The Taycan model range has grown steadily since its world premiere in 2019. Three body variants with up to five engine options offer something for everyone. 

“I am particularly pleased that we now also have a Taycan with the legendary GTS moniker. It is positioned above the Taycan 4S and below the Taycan Turbo derivatives, so it represents a real sweet spot in the range.”

Porsche has not given any official hints as to how the Taycan range could be further expanded. The 911, 718 Cayman and Cayenne are each available in full-bore GT trim, but the Panamera – the Taycan's closest combustion-engined relation – tops out with the Turbo S. 

