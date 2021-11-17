New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is 493bhp track weapon

The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS is the new flagship of the mid-engined 718 range, shedding weight and gaining power over the existing GT4 in pursuit of quicker lap times.

Engineers at Porsche’s motorsport division have liberated an extra 79bhp and 15lb ft from the Cayman’s naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat six, which redlines at 9000rpm. That takes the total outputs to 493bhp and 332lb ft for a 0-62mph time of just 3.4sec and a top speed of 196mph.

Power is sent to the rear axle through a seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox, which shifts “at lightning speed”, according to Porsche.

Weight has been slashed by swapping the bonnet and front wings for carbonfibre-reinforced plastic items, installing lightweight carpets, replacing the door handles with pull straps, reducing the amount of insulation and installing a lighter rear windscreen. These measures combine with the engine modifications to give a power-to-weight ratio of 348bhp per tonne.

Porsche has also further optimised the GT4’s aerodynamics. A swan-necked rear wing based on that used by the 911 RSR GT racer, new air vents and adjustable front diffuser – together with a 30mm drop in ride height compared with the standard Cayman – are said to increase downforce by as much as 10% over the GT4, and in track-oriented Performance mode that climbs to 60%.