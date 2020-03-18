2021 Ineos Grenadier: rugged 4x4 previewed in official video

Ineos has previewed the upcoming Grenadier 4x4 ahead of its official unveiling next year.

In the first of a series of behind-the-scenes videos released on the Ineos website that's set to culminate in a full debut for the rugged 4x4, viewers are given an in-depth look at the Grenadier's box-section ladder frame chassis and beam-axle front and rear suspension. Both have long been staples of dedicated off-road vehicles, and Ineos is looking to continue that tradition.

“A ladder frame is the only way to build a proper off-road vehicle 4x4,” chief engineer for vehicle integration Andreas Albrecht said. “We are not using a monocoque, because we are not building an SUV.”

The video is also interspersed with vehicles tackling rough terrain across the globe. The first-generation Land Rover Discovery, which also sat atop a ladder chassis and used beam axles, appears to show much influence on the Grenadier's development.

Future videos in the series are set to focus on the car's suspension, engine, transmission, body and interior before the finished model is revealed.