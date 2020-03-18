2021 Ineos Grenadier: rugged 4x4 previewed in official video

Prototype vehicles shown tacking rough terrain as video gives a closer look at ladder frame chassis
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
18 March 2020

Ineos has previewed the upcoming Grenadier 4x4 ahead of its official unveiling next year.

In the first of a series of behind-the-scenes videos released on the Ineos website that's set to culminate in a full debut for the rugged 4x4, viewers are given an in-depth look at the Grenadier's box-section ladder frame chassis and beam-axle front and rear suspension. Both have long been staples of dedicated off-road vehicles, and Ineos is looking to continue that tradition.

“A ladder frame is the only way to build a proper off-road vehicle 4x4,” chief engineer for vehicle integration Andreas Albrecht said. “We are not using a monocoque, because we are not building an SUV.”

The video is also interspersed with vehicles tackling rough terrain across the globe. The first-generation Land Rover Discovery, which also sat atop a ladder chassis and used beam axles, appears to show much influence on the Grenadier's development.

Future videos in the series are set to focus on the car's suspension, engine, transmission, body and interior before the finished model is revealed.

The first car built by the British company, owned by chemicals magnate Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Grenadier is set to be an uncompromised off-roader in the mould of the original Land Rover Defender. 

Ineos has already confirmed that the Grenadier will use BMW's latest 3.0-litre straight-six petrol and diesel engines and will be manufactured at a new factory in Bridgend, Wales.

Engineering firm Magna Steyr, responsible for producing the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Jaguar I-Pace and Toyota GR Supra, will assist in bringing the 4x4 to series production.

The Grenadier is set to go on sale to customers in 2021.

Chris C

18 March 2020

In all fairness this does look the part. Supplier choice such as Carraro (long established tractor axle manufacturer) suggests they are selecting proper parts for the job rather than just expensive multinational system providers. With Suzuki limiting Jimny supply and Defender going so upmarket there is definitely a niche to fill as long as they keep a hand on cost control and last minute engineering changes.

Torque Stear

18 March 2020

A new purpose built ladder frame and beam axles....

That is why off road racers use space frame chassis and independant suspension. Landrover themselves use independant suspension with variable anti roll bars to maintain ground clearance.

A ladder frame is just crap for stiffness to weight, now the Tesla Cybertruck with load bearing 3mm thick body pannels that will be stiff and damage resistant.

