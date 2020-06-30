2021 Ineos Grenadier: rugged 4x4 to be revealed tomorrow

Ineos will unwrap its hotly anticipated Grenadier off-roader on Wednesday 1 July, just days after a production-spec prototype was spotted for the first time.
Revealing spy shots earlier this month showed a disguised prototype testing at what looked like a top-secret UK testing facility.
Although we knew that this would be an uncompromising off-road car developed in the mould of the original Land Rover Defender, the images confirm that car's boxy exterior provides heavy inspiration. From the front, we can also see a likeness to early versions of the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. A new preview image from the firm shows off a Defender-style raised bonnet with contrasting air intakes and exposed fixings.
The clearest Defender inspiration is at the front, where the Grenadier appears to share the same round headlights and horizontal bar grille design. The rear gives less away; the prototype has no back windows, suggesting either heavy disguise or that this is a commercial variant of some sort.
Earlier this year, a series of behind-the-scenes videos were released on the Ineos website ahead of a supposedly imminent a full debut for the rugged 4x4. Viewers were given an in-depth look at the Grenadier's box-section ladder frame chassis and beam-axle front-and-rear suspension. Both have long been staples of dedicated off-road vehicles, and Ineos is looking to continue that tradition.
“A ladder frame is the only way to build a proper off-road vehicle 4x4,” said chief engineer for vehicle integration Andreas Albrecht. “We are not using a monocoque, because we are not building an SUV.”
The video is also interspersed with vehicles tackling rough terrain across the globe. The original Land Rover Discovery, which also sat atop a ladder chassis and used beam axles, appears to show much influence on the Grenadier's development.
Chris C
Looks promising
In all fairness this does look the part. Supplier choice such as Carraro (long established tractor axle manufacturer) suggests they are selecting proper parts for the job rather than just expensive multinational system providers. With Suzuki limiting Jimny supply and Defender going so upmarket there is definitely a niche to fill as long as they keep a hand on cost control and last minute engineering changes.
jason_recliner
This Project Looks Better and Better
"We are not using a monocoque, because we are not building an SUV.”
Anybody who uses offroad vehicles for work will understand the significance of this. Ditto live axles.
Can't wait to see the final product, but I'm already excited!
Symanski
Expensive?
BMW engines will need a lot of modification to work in an off-roader. Oil pickup is a huge problem.
BMW engines also gave Range Rovers a bad reputation for unreliable service in the USA.
And with the sizes of the axles that the Grenadier is suppsed to be using this isn't going to be compariable to the old Defender in price. Expect the famers that they're hoping to buy this to stick with the Ford Rangers, Nissan Navara, and Toyota Hilux. If they need more capability than those provide they'll use their tractor.
Torque Stear
A new purpose built ladder
A new purpose built ladder frame and beam axles....
That is why off road racers use space frame chassis and independant suspension. Landrover themselves use independant suspension with variable anti roll bars to maintain ground clearance.
A ladder frame is just crap for stiffness to weight, now the Tesla Cybertruck with load bearing 3mm thick body pannels that will be stiff and damage resistant.
typos1
Torque Stear wrote:
Yeah, youre right - the world has moved on, crude ladder frames and beam axles no longer cut it in this day and age on road or off, there are better, more advanced ways of doing things. This choice kind of reflects the whole ethos of Jim Radcliffe, the Brexit supporting guy behind the project - hes living in the past, both with his views on Europe and with his off roader project.
Chris C
Yes but...
Yes but what if you want a pickup, want to build a special body on the back, want to go towing, want a softop/military open derivative, want tough/reliable/simple/repairable suspension/driveline? Horses for courses.
4mm thick chassis in places - I need a bigger sledgehammer...
Anyone worked out the rest of the registration number of the mule in the video to see what it's got under the bonnet?
Note also the really good departure angles and the bumper backing plates on the chassis - suggests plastic bumpers rather than steel?
typos1
Chris C wrote:
Easily done by sticking some chassis rails on the back, how do you think van manufacturers do it ?
Citytiger
typos1 wrote:
Wow, well done chaps, in less than a paragraph you went from engineering to an anti-Brexit moan, I suspect that may be a new world record.. Congratulations.
typos1
Citytiger wrote:
What do you mean "chaps" ? It was ENTIRELY me who brought up Brexit, not Torque Steer and reading it again 3 months later it was a perfectly valid thing to say - hes saying that crude technology from the past is better and hes a Brexiteer, its an irony that had to be pointed out, something I m proud that I did. :)
Pietro Cavolonero
WTF has ladder frames..
..got to do with Brexit?
