2020 Volkswagen Tiguan R prototype previews SUV's facelift

New spy images show what appears to be an R performance variant of the Volkswagen Tiguan testing at the Nurburgring.

While initially appearing to be an example of the high-end Tiguan R-Line, tell-tale signs that this is something more special include a visible intercooler behind the lower air intake, larger brakes and, most notably, the same quad tailpipes as the Golf R hatchback.

A subtly reworked front end and other styling tweaks compared with previous Tiguan R prototypes indicate that it will likely make its official debut when the standard Tiguan is facelifted later this year. The Tiguan will be the third model in Volkswagen's range to receive the R treatment, sitting above the newly launched T-Roc R and below the forthcoming plug-in hybrid Touareg R.

Speaking to Autocar recently, R division boss Jost Capito spoke candidly about the idea of a Tiguan R. “I can see a place for a Tiguan R,” he said. “We’ve seen the good things that can be achieved with the T-Roc, but the Tiguan would be a different kind of car. It would have to be more of an everyday model, like the Touareg.”

The first time a performance-enhanced Tiguan mule was seen testing was in 2017, when snappers caught a prototype featuring a five-cylinder turbocharged engine likely sourced from the Audi RS Q3.