2020 Volkswagen Tiguan R prototype previews SUV's facelift

New spy images show what appears to be an R performance variant of the Volkswagen Tiguan testing at the Nurburgring.
While initially appearing to be an example of the high-end Tiguan R-Line, tell-tale signs that this is something more special include a visible intercooler behind the lower air intake, larger brakes and, most notably, the same quad tailpipes as the Golf R hatchback.
A subtly reworked front end and other styling tweaks compared with previous Tiguan R prototypes indicate that it will likely make its official debut when the standard Tiguan is facelifted later this year. The Tiguan will be the third model in Volkswagen's range to receive the R treatment, sitting above the newly launched T-Roc R and below the forthcoming plug-in hybrid Touareg R.
Speaking to Autocar recently, R division boss Jost Capito spoke candidly about the idea of a Tiguan R. “I can see a place for a Tiguan R,” he said. “We’ve seen the good things that can be achieved with the T-Roc, but the Tiguan would be a different kind of car. It would have to be more of an everyday model, like the Touareg.”
The first time a performance-enhanced Tiguan mule was seen testing was in 2017, when snappers caught a prototype featuring a five-cylinder turbocharged engine likely sourced from the Audi RS Q3.
Join the debate
5cylinderT
SWEEEEEEEET!!!!!!!
this is awesome finally they have come to their senses and started listening to their costomers.
xxxx
I can but hope
Hopefully the styling will be kept on the subtle side as it's a good looking VW. Existing 230ps version probably makes more sense though, just a shame there's no manual version!
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
Having taken some time to read a number of your posts, it seems there is a theme to most of them, that you "like" a car, then find a "reason" not to buy it, when in fact as in this case, there never was going to be the very option you wanted (manual gearbox) and this apparent deficiency, is your "get out clause". Why do you suggest you like a car enough to buy it, then get cold feet at the last minute, using this method?. As for making sense, surely the sensible version would be the 150, not the 230?.
Please respond and we can get a conversation going.
yvesferrer
If I may butt in?
I hope that you will have a good discussion; that said, i drive a SEAT with 150 ps at present and in a light body with a 6-speed manual gearbox, that engine zings with a fair bit of brio.
In a much heavier SUV, I am not sure that the 'sporting' character would be preserved, however; so perhaps 230 is the right level?
Now, on another tack: to the Editors of Autocar
Sir,
I DO mind having to 'identify' myself every time I join a discussion here! Those pictures to click are a pain after a while. Surely, your boffins can devise some algorithm that will recognise regular readers and contibutors (IP addresses would be a good place to start, perhaps?)
Respectfully,
YF.
si73
Oh goody a hot suv, so what
Oh goody a hot suv, so what is this in competition with other than its stablemates? Surely not BMW as that would be an Audi competitor.
eseaton
How can it be a Cupra Ateca
Dave_972
Pointless
405line
Be a good oppurtunity...
...to ask VW to forget about going round corners quickly and ask VAG to make a more comfortable car with smaller wheels and tyres as per Lawrence Allans' article. Personally I couldn't care less and I suspect due to the "off centre" nature of these vehicles, softer suspension would mean that the "top bit" would be floppy like a dinghy and the occupants would feel sea sick.
Jimbbobw1977
Wow what a substantial
Peter Cavellini
So many...
New or face lifted cars usually struggle, I mean who wants a new car that's not that different from the previous model?
Add your comment