2020 Volkswagen Tiguan R prototype previews SUV's facelift

Long-anticipated Cupra Ateca rival resurfaces, showing off a new front end design and quad exhausts
15 April 2020

New spy images show what appears to be an R performance variant of the Volkswagen Tiguan testing at the Nurburgring. 

While initially appearing to be an example of the high-end Tiguan R-Line, tell-tale signs that this is something more special include a visible intercooler behind the lower air intake, larger brakes and, most notably, the same quad tailpipes as the Golf R hatchback.

A subtly reworked front end and other styling tweaks compared with previous Tiguan R prototypes indicate that it will likely make its official debut when the standard Tiguan is facelifted later this year. The Tiguan will be the third model in Volkswagen's range to receive the R treatment, sitting above the newly launched T-Roc R and below the forthcoming plug-in hybrid Touareg R. 

Speaking to Autocar recently, R division boss Jost Capito spoke candidly about the idea of a Tiguan R. “I can see a place for a Tiguan R,” he said. “We’ve seen the good things that can be achieved with the T-Roc, but the Tiguan would be a different kind of car. It would have to be more of an everyday model, like the Touareg.”

The first time a performance-enhanced Tiguan mule was seen testing was in 2017, when snappers caught a prototype featuring a five-cylinder turbocharged engine likely sourced from the Audi RS Q3

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen’s compact SUV bulks up for a bigger slice of segment sales, but faces strong competition from the Volvo XC40 and Mazda CX-5

It's thought that a hot Tiguan was delayed for two significant reasons. First, the model was shuffled down the priority order while the Volkswagen Group rushed to homologate its cars under the new WLTP testing regime. Second, the launch of Cupra as a brand in its own right meant a hot Seat Ateca was pushed to the front of the development queue. 

The Tiguan R is expected to now feature the same 296bhp EA888 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit as found in a number of Volkswagen Group performance models, including the Cupra Ateca and Golf R. Mated to four-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, it should mean a 0-62mph time of around 5.0sec. Chassis upgrades will feature, too.

No confirmation of a launch date has been communicated yet. However, the sighting of these prototypes adds weight to earlier rumours that a Tiguan R would launch before the year is out. 

At the unveiling of the smaller T-Roc R, Capito said that his task is to make the sub-brand “to Volkswagen what M is for BMW”. He went on to say: “For the future, the Golf and T-Roc will not be the only ones, that’s for sure.” 

10

5cylinderT

11 April 2019

this is awesome finally they have come to their senses and started listening to their costomers.

xxxx

11 April 2019

Hopefully the styling will be kept on the subtle side as it's a good looking VW. Existing 230ps version probably makes more sense though, just a shame there's no manual version!

Takeitslowly

11 April 2019
xxxx wrote:

Hopefully the styling will be kept on the subtle side as it's a good looking VW. Existing 230ps version probably makes more sense though, just a shame there's no manual version!

 

Having taken some time to read a number of your posts, it seems there is a theme to most of them, that you "like" a car, then find a "reason" not to buy it, when in fact as in this case, there never was going to be the very option you wanted (manual gearbox) and this apparent deficiency, is your "get out clause". Why do you suggest you like a car enough to buy it, then get cold feet at the last minute, using this method?. As for making sense, surely the sensible version would be the 150, not the 230?.

 

Please respond and we can get a conversation going.

 

 

yvesferrer

13 April 2019

I hope that you will have a good discussion; that said, i drive a SEAT with 150 ps at present and in a light body with a 6-speed manual gearbox, that engine zings with a fair bit of brio.

In a much heavier SUV, I am not sure that the 'sporting' character would be preserved, however; so perhaps 230 is the right level?

 

Now, on another tack: to the Editors of Autocar

Sir,

I DO mind having to 'identify' myself every time I join a discussion here! Those pictures to click are a pain after a while. Surely, your boffins can devise some algorithm that will recognise regular readers and contibutors (IP addresses would be a good place to start, perhaps?)

Respectfully,

YF.

si73

11 April 2019

Oh goody a hot suv, so what is this in competition with other than its stablemates? Surely not BMW as that would be an Audi competitor.

eseaton

11 April 2019
How can it be a Cupra Ateca rival? It is a Cupra Ateca.

Dave_972

12 April 2019
So the extremely dull and boring Volkswagen Tiguan gets more power to try and shake its fall asleep image. I really don't see this working, as a normal Tiguan is rubbish to drive when pushed in bends.

405line

12 April 2019

...to ask VW to forget about going round corners quickly and ask VAG to make a more comfortable car with smaller wheels and tyres as per Lawrence Allans' article. Personally I couldn't care less and I suspect due to the "off centre" nature of these vehicles, softer suspension would mean that the "top bit" would be floppy like a dinghy and the occupants would feel sea sick.

Jimbbobw1977

20 February 2020
Wow what a substantial facelift.. still looks like a ruler was used to design it, the front actually looks more dated, looks like the face lifted Eos from years ago or last generation Passat

Peter Cavellini

20 February 2020

 New or face lifted cars usually struggle, I mean who wants a new car that's not that different from the previous model?

