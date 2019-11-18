Rolling start: F1's rulebook rethink, rising star Jonathan Hoggard and more

In this week's round-up of motorsport news and gossip, F1 chiefs rip up the rulebook, Ott Tänak jumps ship to Hyundai, BTCC adds a qualifying shootout and Roger Penske makes an unusual purchase: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

We also name the week's rising star, and highlight some of the greatest machinery ever to enter a motor race.

F1 rules overhaul

Formula 1 bosses have finally unveiled new technical rules for 2021, with cars getting a new look designed to reduce aerodynamic grip. Combined with an increase in mechanical grip, F1 chiefs believe the rules will lead to cars that can follow each other more closely, enhancing the quality of the racing. The current 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid engines will continue to power F1, albeit with new regulations to limit the use of expensive materials and cut costs.

F1 chiefs have also overhauled the off-track regulations, increasing the number of races allowed on the calendar to 25 and introducing a cost cap of $175 million (£135m). That cap, which will vary in size depending on the number of races run in a season, is designed to curb the advantage of the big teams, although it does exclude items such as driver salaries, year-end bonuses and the wages of the three highest-paid staff.

Ott a shock

Newly crowned World Rally Champion Ott Tänak will make a surprise switch from Toyota to Hyundai for next season. The Estonian has signed a two-year deal to drive an i20 WRC for the Korean firm. Sébastien Ogier, whose six-year title reign Tanak ended, is in the running to replace him at Toyota, as is Welshman and former Wales Rally GB winner Elfyn Evans.