How Delta Motorsport has reinvented the test mule

The chassis you see here was completed just days before the show opened. It was a true feat of execution, although Carpenter, Dowson and partners seem entirely unfazed by their achievement. It goes with the territory in their high-pressure world of technical creativity. “Being part of a small organisation with a limited budget is a really positive thing,” Carpenter explains. “The bigger you are, the more prone you are to paralysis by analysis. There’s huge pressure to find exact answers when there may not be any. In a small company, you just don’t have time.”

What’s the reason for the S2 project’s sudden change of pace and shape? Carpenter has a more eloquent explanation, but it boils down to the fact that there are currently platoons of promising researchers in the nooks and crannies of vehicle-focused autonomy and electrification, all with theories or processes that urgently need to take next steps. Trouble is, appropriately engineered test vehicles are expensive and in extremely short supply. S2 can do much to fill the void.

At the same time, Delta and its partners see a golden opportunity to prove, progress and then earn from their own technical expertise – and their well-proven car-building capabilities – while greatly aiding others in parallel fields of automotive technology: sensor designers, for example, or creators of vehicle infrastructure and even start-ups working on new forms of ‘mobility as a service’.

“S2 is a flexible chassis system with a much broader capability than the production-based machines our industry usually has to make do with,” explains Carpenter. “When you ask colleagues with a promising project what they’re going to do for a test vehicle, they’ll often tell you they’ve bought a Ford Mondeo or a Chrysler Pacifica and are going to automate it to make a test mule. It isn’t the car they really want. It’s just what they can get.”

By contrast, S2 can be configured comparatively quickly and easily to handle a huge variety of tests and customer activities, says Carpenter, and practically every use furthers the causes of Titan, Alcon and the other partners. “Let’s say you’ve developed a promising piece or process but it’ll cost £5 million and two years to convert a mule to take it further. You’re never going to do it. But if the cost is £200,000 and six months, you’ll probably give it a go.”