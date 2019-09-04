How Delta Motorsport has reinvented the test mule

On the face of it, skateboard-style chassis aren’t particularly new. Plenty of players in the EV business have already employed the concept of locating motor, ancillaries and power electronics at the extremities of an electric car and connecting them with a low, rigid platform chassis that carries the traction battery-set below the cabin floor. It’s the logical way to do things.
What makes the skateboard revolutionary are the far greater levels of designed-in flexibility than those of previous offerings, to the extent that Delta is describing it to clients as ‘skateboard 2.0’, justifying the S2 name and deliberately built to take account of lessons thrown up by predecessors. It uses a self-supporting structure of fabricated aluminium, designed by GCE and Tecosim, and depends on compact box sections for its rigidity, with the double-wishbone independent suspension systems carried on the chassis longitudinals at both ends.
As well as being almost infinitely flexible in wheelbase, track, overall length, overall width, bulkhead dimensions, crossmember positioning, seating positions and ride height, it can accept a huge variety of powertrains, both hybrid and pure EV. In theory, it could also handle hydrogen fuel cell applications, and even a petrol-only version should anyone ever ask. In fact, it’s so flexible that Carpenter is reluctant to say it has a back or a front, because components can be located in such a wide variety of locations. In Delta’s promo video (catch it on its website), there’s even a factory-based loader version with a single-seat operator’s cabin located outside the wheelbase.
In LCV Show form S2 is a pure EV, without a body and using the ultra-short wheelbase suitable for city-based pod use, the kind of thing you’d earmark for a car-sharing business. The Delta partners deliberately chose a short, high version to test their design in the worst case: high centre of gravity, least battery and ancillary space, poorest stability, requirement for a big passenger space. Larger versions can be lower and more spacious.
The show S2 is also configured for fore and aft seating for four, has no steering wheel and is powered by a single 80kW motor, driving the front wheels through a single-speed reduction gearbox, plus a pair of hub-mounted motors to power the rear wheels. The set-up shows how easily torque can be deployed to the wheels in varying amounts to aid traction and stability. It could just as easily have its motor locations reversed, to suit a client’s requirements, or be equipped with a steering wheel, or have a range-extender powertrain. (Among other accomplishments, Delta has already won awards for a unique turbine-based power generator design, ideal for a range-extender application.) “In simple terms,” Carpenter explains, “the vehicle has three main parts: an end, a middle and another end. We’ve designed it with load paths running through the chassis sills to front and rear crash structures.”
Join the debate
bol
3, 2, 1...
Here comes outrage from the below the fold reactionaries...
It’s alright boys, you’ll still be able to play with your toys.
ChristineCGregor
I am creating an honest wage
I am creating an honest wage from home 4000 Dollars/week , that is wonderful, below a year agone i used to be unemployed during a atrocious economy. I convey God on a daily basis i used to be endowed these directions and currently it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with everybody,Here is I started…….⤁⤁⤁ Visit Website HERE…. www.media900.com
Add your comment