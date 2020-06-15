Revealed: Prodrive details new BRX Dakar rally off-roader

Ex-Jaguar design director Callum created the car’s shape and will lead any road car project, while Richard Thompson (hugely experienced in Dakar competition) and Alan McGuinness (30 years at Prodrive) are chief race engineer and head of operations respectively.

According to Richards, the current Dakar regulations make this the right time to build “the ultimate car”, although Prodrive reaching that goal involves much research to discover exactly what the best is.

The rules allow cars to vary in look and layout. They can have either two- or four-wheel drive and can be powered by a turbo diesel, turbo petrol or normally aspirated petrol engine. Size, materials and the use of active systems are governed, but the rules are still surprisingly free.

Weight is another important factor: a four-wheel-drive machine must weigh at least 1850kg and is limited on tyre size and wheel travel, whereas a two-wheel-drive design can be 200kg lighter and the tyres and suspension travel are free.

Richards exclusively showed Autocar part of Prodrive’s research, based on Dakar conditions, that led to adoption of the turbo-petrol-and-4WD configuration, which was an eye-opener. Talking engines, the three types were equal on performance, but the chosen twin-turbo petrol V6 won the day on low weight, compactness and, interestingly, relevance. For wider car manufacturing, downsized petrol engines are the way to go.

Prodrive’s people also reckoned the Ford-derived engine (which gets a dry sump, new electronics and a redesign of the timing chest to protect its moving parts from mud and stones) had a built-in advantage from its turbochargers, which allowed it to be tuned more accurately to follow an idealised power curve provided by the FIA.

This is more difficult with a normally aspirated engine.

What about the decision on drive type? You might have thought this was a no-brainer, because maximum traction is needed in sand. Not so fast, though. Prodrive’s research showed that 2WD is marginally better in dunes and much better at acceleration and coping with really rough roads (that’s the unlimited suspension travel at work), but 4WD won the day on mountain roads and has really big advantages on traction and drivability. And when you’re racing flat out for 3000 miles over more than a week, that’s probably what counts.

Prodrive’s design was close to first testing when the pandemic intervened but, after the loss of about six weeks (made up by concentrating the test programmes), all is back on track. Testing will now begin in September, about the time the first of the six drivers will be announced. First tests will be in the UK, then France and then Morocco before the car’s debut competitive drive, in the Rallye du Maroc in early October.

Then it’s the big one, the Dakar, the route for which has just been announced. While testing the car, Prodrive is configuring its team: nearly 50 people will travel as part of the three-car squad, supported by another 200 at home. Organising all that is a mammoth task on its own.