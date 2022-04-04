From British GT to pre-war specials: National racing preview 2022

National racing in the UK is an incredibly broad church. From headliners like the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) and the British GT Championship down to low-key club racing and wonderful pre-war racing from the Vintage Sports Car Club, there's something for all tastes and all pockets.

The new season has begun against a backdrop of escalating fuel costs, financial stress and the ongoing recovery from Covid. Yet the early signs are that national racing is in generally very good health, with strong entries and close racing across the opening events of the season.

The British GT Championship reflects the ongoing global strength of GT racing, with leading teams and state-of-the-art GT3 cars raced by a mix of professional and determined amateur races.

The standard is extremely high at the head of the action, and the fact that internationally renowned drivers like Jules Gounon, Darren Turner and Adam Carroll are on the entry list serves to further underline the series' status.

In addition, a growing number of young chargers are taking the GT route rather than chasing the single-seater dream, and talented drivers like Jamie Caroline are now making their mark in GT cars.

Reflecting the strength of GT racing in the UK are two more series for current GT cars. The British Endurance Trophy and the GT Cup are both in rude health as drivers use new and recent GT machinery from Porsche, McLaren, Ferrari, Lamborghini and more. The Endurance Trophy opened in mid-March with victory for the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 of Lucky Khera and Lee Frost.

Away from the BTCC, national level touring car racing is something of a mixed bag. The TCR UK series is steadily gathering support for cars built to Touring Car Racing (TCR), and a very encouraging 30 cars have been registered for 2022, including new-to-the-UK Hyundai and Subaru models.

TCR offers a lower-cost version of touring-car racing and is fast becoming the logical stepping stone for BTCC aspirants. The Mini Challenge, with its permanent place on the BTCC support package, is another feeder for the headline series.