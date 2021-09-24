Praga Cars confirms one-make UK race series

Praga Cars, the Czech sports car manufacturer, has confirmed a broadly UK-based one-make race series for 2022.

Run under the Britcar Endurance banner, the grid will be capped at 24 Praga R1s and will run across six rounds at various UK tracks, with a minimum commitment of 16 cars competing. Like this season, it will be a two-driver set-up in each R1. The season starts at Silverstone in March, with further rounds at Oulton Park, Donington Park and Snetterton.

Praga is also hoping to offer a round in mainland Europe, with details yet to be confirmed. Sources at the firm hinted that circuits in the Netherlands or Belgium are possible options, with either Zandvoort or Zolder on the list.

At the end of the 2022 season, the prizes include an offer of a 2023 factory car for the winning team, and the Czech firm is currently negotiating for the two victorious drivers to compete in the 25 Hours of Thunderhill, an endurance race in California.

Guest drivers will continue to be a feature of the one-make series. People who raced under this programme in 2021 included YouTube star Jimmy Broadbent, influencer James Walker and ex-special forces soldier Jay Morton.

The news follows a successful 2021 debut season for Praga, where nine R1s ran within their own class on the wider Britcar grid.

Mark Harrison, managing director of Praga Cars, said: “We have seen significant growth in 2021 in the awareness of Praga and the R1, had a successful year on the grid within Britcar Endurance, and strengthened our team with the recruitment of Lucy Payne as motorsport manager. Most importantly, though, we saw increased interest from drivers, teams and potential sponsors after releasing dramatic pictures of all nine competing R1s together on the grid at Silverstone in June and this has encouraged us to build on momentum and target the one-make Cup in 2022.”