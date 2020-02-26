New Skoda Octavia vRS drops disguise ahead of unveil next week

Skoda's 2020 Octavia vRS is due to be revealed at next week's Geneva motor show, but prototypes are already running around with barely any camouflage.
We can see that this isn't the standard Octavia, unveiled late last year, thanks to its array of typical vRS design cues. There's an enlarged lower air intake with honeycomb trim, chunkier sills, bigger wheels hiding enlarged brakes and red calipers, and new twin exhaust tailpipesat the rear. We can also see that this prototype displays a charging port on its wing, marking it out as a plug-in hybrid.
The new PHEV version promises to offer the most potent version yet of the drivetrain already seen in the Volkswagen Golf GTE. As before, there will also be 2.0-litre petrol and diesel vRS models, the former promising even more power than its 242bhp predecessor.
However, sources suggest that the plug-in hybrid version will match the petrol in terms of outright power. That means the now-familiar combination of a turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, mated to a DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission, should be good for around 250bhp and as much as 300lb ft. However, the heavier plug-in is expected to be slightly slower off the line than its petrol-only sibling, with a 0-62mph sprint time of around seven seconds.
Deputy
Now too big
The old VRS Estate was awesome, decent length and width but great size boot and fun when the kids are not in the car. This one is just too big for B roads and parking in towns. A real shame.
scotty5
A £34k bargain then?
I'd have thought £34k was optimistic - would expect the most expensive Octavia to be more than that. Of course other than for tax purposes, list prices, especially of Skoda, are pretty much meaningless.
giulivo
They should do a Diesel PHEV
They should really do a Diesel PHEV. Emission-free in congested city centres, economical in long journeys.
Peter Cavellini
Interesting.
If only the reality was the same, concepts promise so much and often we're disappointed, why don't designers realise what's possible...?
Peter Cavellini
Skoda design.
Can't help thinking looking at these images that Skoda are losin* their indentity, from most angles I see more Audi and a touch of BMW, now, whether this is intentional I don't know, but, I don't think exterior wise it's the right move.
matchico
Not a lemon...
Sorry, wrong thread...
scotty5
Underwhelmed
The current VRS is certainly more visually appealing than the stanards Octavia. Perhaps the colour doesn't do it justice but from the latest pictures above, the mk4 VRS looks very ordinary.
The artist's sketches have a low roof line and those typically oversized wheels whereas in real life, the roofline looks too high and the wheels look tiny. Dare I say the current VRS looks more purposeful?
