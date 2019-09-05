New Skoda Octavia vRS hits the road ahead of 2020 debut

Skoda's hottest Octavia is seen ahead of standard car's debut later this year and will share engines with Mk8 Golf GTI
by Lawrence Allan
5 September 2019

Skoda has begun testing the hot vRS version of the next Octavia, set to arrive in 2020 after the standard car is unveiled in the coming weeks. 

Despite the prototype's camouflage, there are a number of signs that this isn't a standard Octavia, such as the enlarged front intakes, a lower stance, chunkier side sills and bigger brakes with red painted calipers. 

A vRS-style twin-exit exhaust also features on this estate variant, which appears to be towing dynamometer equipment. There will also be vRS hatchback model, as before. 

We've no official confirmation of which engine will power the Octavia vRS, but it'll almost certainly be closely related to the upcoming Mk8 Volkswagen Golf GTI's. That means a development of the current EA888 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which in the Golf will offer around 252bhp in standard form and 286bhp in a TCR variant. 

It's also unconfirmed whether the Octavia vRS will retain a manual gearbox alongside the usual seven-speed dual-clutch automatic option. It's likely, though, because the Golf is expected to.

Given the vRS's brief of all-round capability, we should see front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants offered, with Skoda making use of the latest iteration of the Volkswagen Group's electronic torque-vectoring differential for front-driven variants. 

