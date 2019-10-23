Sketches show sporty Skoda Kamiq GT for China

Skoda has previewed a sporty GT version of the Chinese version of the Kamiq compact SUV.

The new China-only model looks to follow in the footsteps of the larger Kodiaq GT, revealed a year ago in Guangzhou, in adopting a sloping coupé-style roofline, flared wheel arches, a subtle rear spoiler and reshaped bumpers.

Skoda has not previewed the car’s interior, but says it offers “a blend of rugged SUV looks and sporty dynamics”. The brand has also confirmed that performance-inspired front seats, decorative trim elements and exclusive material choices will be unique to the GT.

The Kamiq GT was previewed earlier this year with the Vision GT concept, which Skoda claimed to be “perfectly tailored to the needs of Chinese customers with compact proportions, generous space and elegantly dynamic design”.

Styling elements that look to be carried through to production include a bespoke alloy wheel design, chrome front winglets and chunky black lower trim.