2020 Mercedes-AMG E53 gains more aggressive design

As before, that power is delivered through a nine-speed automatic gearbox, with the E53 featuring variable all-wheel-drive to deliver traction where needed. But while the powertrain is unchanged, E53 product manager Philipp Uttikal said other technical enhancements mean the new version represents “much more than a facelift”.

Uttikal said Mercedes has developed the AMG Dynamic Select drive mode and AMG Ride Control+ air suspension to broaden the performance of the car. The Dynamic Plus package, featuring a drift mode and visual upgrades, is also available on the E53 for the first time. The Dynamic Select system included five pre-set modes, and also integreated fnctions from the AMG Dynamic Select system, which proactively adjusts the car's electronic stability programme and all-wheel-drive systems based on the driver's actions and sensor data.

The E53 features 370mm x 36mm cross-drilled and vented brake discs with four-piston fixed callipers on the front wheels, with 360mm x 26mm single-piston floating callipers on the rear.

As wel as increasing the limited top speed, the AMG Dynamic Plus Package includes a special Race drive mode featuring a Drift Mode, an option previously only offered on eight-cylinder Mercedes-AMG models.

The interior features a similar makeover to regular versions of the facelifted E-Class, with featuring the latest MBUX infotainment system and twin-screen 'Widescreen Cockpit'. The MBUX software features three AMG-only display options named 'Modern Classic', 'Sport' and 'Supersport'. Using a special AMG menu drivers can also call up features such as engine data, gear speeds, a G-meter and a race timer.

The AMG Track Pack software is now available as an option for the E53 for the first time. When lapping a race circuit it can track more than 80 data points, as well as displaying lap and sector times. It can also use the MBUX 'augmented reality' function to display a stored 'ideal line' for a race track.

The E53 also gets its own version of the new Mercedes-Benz steering wheel design featured in the E-Class. The AMG wheel utilises a three-spoke design, and features capacitive touch controls. It is finished in a choice of fabrics.

The interior also fetures AMG specific materials, badges and style elements, along with sport seats covered in Artico artificial leather. Red seat belts are also included, along with other custom trim elements.

The E53 will be offered with an optional AMG Night Package, in which the front splitter, mirror caps, disc frame, exhaust pipes and other elements are finished in high-gloss black. A darkened version of the AMG grille is also available.