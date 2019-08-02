Grandland X Hybrid4: prices for Vauxhall's first plug-in hybrid announced

Vauxhall's first full plug-in hybrid, the Grandland X Hybrid4, is now available to order, with prices starting from £35,590.
The electrified compact SUV is available in four trim levels, each equipped with a 296bhp petrol-electric powertrain that entails significant benefit-in-kind tax savings for company car drivers.
Entry-level Business Edition Nav Premium trim offers the most attractive financial incentive, representing a saving of £145 per month over the 1.5-litre diesel-powered Elite. Standard at this level are an intelligent speed limiter, blindspot monitoring, an electric parking brake, electric mirrors and a heated windscreen.
The price rises to £40,300 for SRi Nav trim, which adds a DAB radio, front-mounted childseat fixings and automatic emergency braking. Elite Nav, at £42,200, and Ultimate Nav, at £45,450, round off the range with extra driver assistance systems and interior equipment.
The compact SUV's PSA Group-developed plug-in hybrid system features a 196bhp 1.6-litre Puretech petrol engine and two 108bhp electric motors powered by a 13.2kWh lithium ion battery. The front motor is integrated into an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with the second motor at the rear giving all-wheel-drive on demand.
The same system is being introduced in other PSA Group models based on the LMP2 platform, including the Citroën C5 Aircross, DS 7 Crossback, Peugeot 508, Peugeot 508 SW and Peugeot 3008.
The Grandland X Hybrid4 is capable of 32 miles of electric-only running, and Vauxhall says it can be charged in less than two hours from a 7.4kWh home wallbox. It also features regenerative braking. It achieves 176.5mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, accelerates from 0-62mph in 7.0sec and emits just 36g/km of CO2.
The Apprentice
I like the C5 Aircross, but
I like the C5 Aircross, but it loses half its value in the first 2 years so is an expensive lease, long term private buyers would be OK as it eventually levels out but should demand huge up front discounts.
The Grandland is even worse! decreciating a pound per mile in the first couple of years. A Grandland that costs £3K more than an Aircross, after 2 years ends up worth £1K less than even the Citroen!Which may make this a pointless excercise, PHEV's are really the BIK darlings of the fleet market, but for all the low CO2 figures, if the lease is very expensive the total cost of ownership won't be attractive enough to shift any.
Rick Maverick
Source??
Quite some statements. Works best if you provide the reader with a credible source. No, not VW Webcare.
The Apprentice
Rick Maverick wrote:
Well its not rocket science, go yourself to fleetnews.co.uk - fleet tools - company car tax calculator and put the models in, it will tell you the CO2, list price, current CAP depreciation, life costs, residual value etc. This is the fleet industry trade site, I think its a pretty reputable source!
Don't know what VW has to do with it, never have and probably never will own a VW.
xxxx
300hp Grandland X
Just doesn't sound right or environmental.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
xxxx
£40k Grandland X
Also, if the most expensive version is currently around £35.5k the battery option will probably tip it into the £40k bracket. It's not sounding just plain wrong and I thought the DS brand was top end luxury.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Peter Cavellini
Cake and.....?
So, Vauxhall are going all Tesla, lots of performance in a small-ish SUV, the price will be heavy for what it is, a go fast SUV, is that enough?
Peter Cavellini.
5cylinderT
looks
black bonnet and 300hp wow sound sporty, hey, what, its a vauxhall!!! do i trust it?
Peter Cavellini
Trouble is....
Cars with this performance often get into the hands of those who think they can handle it, drive too fast ,and then they discover they’re like most of us, not as skilful as they thought and with dire consequences.
Peter Cavellini.
xxxx
Peter
Would you say the same about a fast BMW?
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Peter Cavellini
Probably the best.....in the World....
Xxxx@, would you drive an an I3 with 300bhp?, no?, why not?, that’s my point....!
Peter Cavellini.
