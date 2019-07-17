Tesla streamlines UK line-up with model price overhaul

Significant increase for top-spec Model S and X; entry-level Model 3 made cheaper
Felix Page Autocar writer
by Felix Page
17 July 2019

Tesla has reconfigured its UK pricing structure and range as part of a move towards a simpler and more concise global line-up. 

The most significant alteration is the discontinuation of entry-level Standard Range variants of both the Model S luxury saloon and Model X SUV. To compensate for the reduction in choice, prices for both models in Long Range trim have been brought down by £800. 

In line with the removal of these Standard Range variants, Tesla has sought to distinguish the two remaining trim options with a £6300 price hike for the top-spec Model S Performance and an increase of £5900 for the equivalent Model X. These two options are now available from £91,800 and £96,400 respectively. 

All Model S and X Performance variants will come as standard with the brand’s Ludicrous Mode, which brings 0-60mph times down to 2.4sec for the saloon and 2.7sec for the SUV. 

Our Verdict

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 2018 road test review hero front

Lowest-price, largest-volume Tesla yet has wooed the buying public in the US. Should UK buyers join the queue for a Model 3?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Volkswagen T-Roc 2019 road test review - hero front
    17 July 2019
    Car review
    Volkswagen T-Roc
    Volkswagen arrives late at the crossover hatchback party. But can the T-Roc...
  • Audi S4 2019 first drive review - hero front
    16 July 2019
    First Drive
    Audi S4 2019 review
    S4 ditches petrol for a V6 TDI engine and mild-hybridisation. Just how...
  • Audi A4 2019 first drive review - hero front
    16 July 2019
    First Drive
    Audi A4 2019 review
    Tech upgrades give the A4’s cabin a welcome lift. Dynamically much the same...

Lower down the range, the Standard Range Plus variant of the new Model 3 is now available from £36,490 (after application of the government’s £3500 plug-in car grant), a saving of £1560 over its initial £38,050 launch price. 

Meanwhile, prices for the dual-motor Model 3 Long Range Performance, which is capable of ultra-fast 200kW charging, have risen £550 to £49,140. This trim comes equipped as standard with performance wheels and a carbonfibre spoiler, and offers a 162mph top speed. 

A Tesla spokesperson said: “In order to make purchasing our vehicles even simpler, we are standardising our global vehicle line-up and streamlining the number of trim packages offered for Model S, Model X and Model 3. 

“We are also adjusting our pricing in order to continue to improve affordability for customers. Like other car companies, we periodically adjust pricing and available options.”

UK pricing for the Model Y seven-seat compact SUV has yet to be confirmed, with first deliveries not anticipated to take place before 2022. In the US, the new model is being offered from £35,500 in 300-mile Long Range guise.

Read more

Tesla Model 3 review

Tesla Model 3 scores five stars in latest Euro NCAP tests​

Tesla updates Model S and X with longer range and new tech​

Join the debate

Comments
1

xxxx

17 July 2019

Didn't expect that, falls much further and it'll be cheaper than the Honda Urban effort.

Anyhow can't think of many cars in this segment that do sub 6 second 0-60 times and 150-200 mpg for under £36.5k.   Sales approaching a 500 a week shouldn't be a problem for the first year, at a guess of course!

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Volkswagen T-Roc 2019 road test review - hero front
    17 July 2019
    Car review
    Volkswagen T-Roc
    Volkswagen arrives late at the crossover hatchback party. But can the T-Roc...
  • Audi S4 2019 first drive review - hero front
    16 July 2019
    First Drive
    Audi S4 2019 review
    S4 ditches petrol for a V6 TDI engine and mild-hybridisation. Just how...
  • Audi A4 2019 first drive review - hero front
    16 July 2019
    First Drive
    Audi A4 2019 review
    Tech upgrades give the A4’s cabin a welcome lift. Dynamically much the same...