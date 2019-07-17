Tesla streamlines UK line-up with model price overhaul

Tesla has reconfigured its UK pricing structure and range as part of a move towards a simpler and more concise global line-up.
The most significant alteration is the discontinuation of entry-level Standard Range variants of both the Model S luxury saloon and Model X SUV. To compensate for the reduction in choice, prices for both models in Long Range trim have been brought down by £800.
In line with the removal of these Standard Range variants, Tesla has sought to distinguish the two remaining trim options with a £6300 price hike for the top-spec Model S Performance and an increase of £5900 for the equivalent Model X. These two options are now available from £91,800 and £96,400 respectively.
All Model S and X Performance variants will come as standard with the brand’s Ludicrous Mode, which brings 0-60mph times down to 2.4sec for the saloon and 2.7sec for the SUV.
