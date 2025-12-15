BACK TO ALL NEWS
China draws level with Japan on UK market share

New model launches and strong plug-in hybrid sales boosted Chinese brands in November

Nick Gibbs
News
3 mins read
15 December 2025

A strong push from Chinese brands including BYD and Jaecoo in November gave them a record share of the UK car market, virtually equalling that of Japanese brands.

New launches including the BYD Dolphin Surf and Jaecoo 5 pushed the Chinese share to 11.8%, compared with 12.3% for Japanese brands including Toyota and Nissan, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The figures don't include sales for Volvo or Polestar, which are categorised as European, despite being owned by Chinese company Geely.

