MG and Kia post record July volumes despite pandemic

MG Motor and Kia have posted their best ever sales figures for July as demand resurfaces following the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), both the British and Korean brands achieved record sales last month, registering 1,846 and 9,110 new cars respectively.

For MG, this follows another best ever volume in June, when it sold 2025 cars and achieved a record monthly market share of 1.4%, thanks to its ZS EV.

In July, the brand sold 78% more vehicles than in the same month last year, helped by the ZS EV and the MG HS SUV, which have together added more than 3,500 sales this year. The company hopes its success can continue throughout 2020 with the new MG 5 electric estate and plug-in hybrid HS arriving in the second half of the year.

MG also registered more cars than Lexus (1,309 cars) and registered almost as many sales as Fiat (1,949) and Suzuki (1,877) during the month.

Kia’s July 2020 sales volume beat its previous best July figures - 7,417 in 2016 - by more than 2,000, and is up 28% on 2019’s.

The Korean marque’s performance was driven by 2,539 sales of its hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full battery electric Niros and the 2,505 sales of its popular Sportage.

Year-to-date, Kia is 37 per cent down on the same period in 2019. However, CEO Paul Philpott said that it was “good to see a strong return in July”.

News of MG’s and Kia’s success comes after the SMMT confirmed an overall 11.3% year-on-year rise in new car registrations in July, following the reopening of dealerships in June.

The SMMT cites consumers being able to belatedly change into a new car and taking advantage of various manufacturer-backed incentive schemes as reasons for the rise.

July is the first month in which year-on-year registrations have increased in 2020, following four months of declines.

READ MORE

UK new car registrations rise for the first time in 2020

New MG 5 electric estate headed to UK with 214-mile range

How MG Motor is driving its way back to the big time

MG to bring HS plug-in hybrid to UK in 2020