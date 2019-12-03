MG to bring HS plug-in hybrid to UK in 2020

MG is planning to introduce a plug-in hybrid HS next year as parent company SAIC has elected to import the model to the UK, a company spokesman has confirmed to Autocar.
Set to arrive towards the end of next year, the MG eHS 500 was revealed and went on sale at the Guangzhou motor show in China last month. It will rival models such as the Peugeot 3008 PHEV and Vauxhall Grandland X PHEV, both of which are due in UK showrooms in the coming weeks.
Details of what exactly the car heading to the UK will share with its Chinese counterpart remain undisclosed. However, the home market eHS features a 166bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 121bhp electric motor, combined and put through a ten-speed automatic gearbox for a system output of 301bhp. That's unlikely to change, and would make it the most powerful MG to launch since the V8-powered SV sports car of 2003.
MG claims the figure, combined with a torque output of 354lb ft, will enable the family SUV to complete the 0-60mph sprint in around 5.8sec. MG cites a battery capacity of 16.6kWh which, it claims, provides up to 47 miles of range on electric power alone. No comparable economy figures are quoted, but expect it to be favourable for company car users thanks to significantly reduced Benefit in Kind tax.
We’ll see the first UK examples of the MG eHS towards the end of 2020, with most customer cars due to be delivered early in 2021. If Chinese price increases are anything to go by, expect a base price of around £25,000.
artill
Some great maths going on
Some great maths going on here. A 166 bhp petrol engine and a121 bhp electric motor produce over 300 bhp together? Normally the combined total is less than the 2 maximums as they produce their power at different points. Brilliant engineering from the Chinese to get them to produce a greater total.
jonboy4969
artill wrote:
why blame MG it could be an error from Autocar, they are quite often putting in errors....
6th Gear
£25,0000 base price?
Can’t believe this would have a base price of £25K. At that price I reckon it would fly out of the showroom.
jonboy4969
6th Gear wrote:
Just like the MG eZS is thats selling like no other model since their return.
haudit
They've priced the regular HS
They've priced the regular HS from the scarcely believable price of £17,995, which is almost £6,000 cheaper than the basic Vauxhall Grandland X, so a base price of between £25-30k for the hybrid seems perfectly feasible.
The Dr
Optimistic
I agree with others on the power output and price. The PHEV competition are about £35K so I think a price closer to £30k is more likely than £25k.
m2srt
The pertinent question is
