BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar Land Rover to continue AJ V8 production in-house
UP NEXT
Autocar magazine 26 August - on sale now

Jaguar Land Rover to continue AJ V8 production in-house

Future secured for the supercharged V8 engine, which had been uncertain after Ford announced Bridgend Plant closure
Julian Rendell
News
2 mins read
26 August 2020

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will take over production of the 'AJ' supercharged petrol V8 in Wolverhampton after Ford shuts its Bridgend plant next month, Autocar can confirm.

The future of the engine – which is used in everything from the Jaguar F-Type to the Range Rover (and set to be used in the new Land Rover Defender) – had been uncertain since last summer, when Ford announced the closure of the facility where it has been built since 1996.

It has now emerged that JLR will transfer the production equipment, and possibly some of the workforce, from Wales to the West Midlands in a ‘lift and shift’ operation.

A statement from the firm read: “Manufacture of the JLR-designed V8 petrol engines previously made at Bridgend will move to the JLR Engine Manufacturing Centre, with further detail to be confirmed at a later date.”

Ford says production at Bridgend is now focused on work for “third parties” (JLR), with assembly of the Ford Sigma and Dragon engines already having been wound down. Bridgend is understood to have been building the AJ at a higher rate than required in order to build up buffer supplies while the production line is moved.

Sources suggest the AJ, now in its third generation, will continue in production for three to five years. The timing is likely to coincide with the introduction of EU7, an inevitably more stringent next step of European Union emissions regulations.

At that point, JLR is expected to adopt BMW’s V8 as part of a wide-reaching powertrain deal, as demand for this engine type dwindles in Europe but stays buoyant in the US and the Middle East.

Strong demand for the current V8 in those markets is a key motivator for JLR taking over its production and continuing to build it.

READ MORE

New 2021 Range Rover spotted with BMW V8 engine 

Video: Land Rover Defender V8 heard for the first time at the Nurburgring 

Land Rover's mild-hybrid tech spells end for V8 diesel Range Rover

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Morgan Plus Four 2020 road test review - hero front
    21 August 2020
    Car review
    Morgan Plus Four
    Morgan’s four-cylinder lifeblood model gets 21st-century underpinnings
  • BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 first drive review - hero front
    20 August 2020
    First Drive
    BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 review
    Impressive SUV is made all the more appealing by the promise of low bills
  • McLaren 620R 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    19 August 2020
    First Drive
    McLaren 620R 2020 UK review
    Final, fastest and by far the rarest of the Sports Series McLarens is...

Read our review

Car review
Land Rover Defender 2020 road test review - hero front

Land Rover Defender

It promises unrivalled off-road performance with on-road niceties. But does it deliver?

Read our review
Back to top
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3

eseaton

26 August 2020
My goodness - a bit of rare good news.

jason_recliner

26 August 2020
eseaton wrote:

My goodness - a bit of rare good news.

And yet...  just wait for the whinging!

Landie

26 August 2020

Now that Jaguar/Land Rover/Range Rover have hopefully more "control" of the lump perhaps they can explore turbo charging it instead of it being supercharged, I'm confident turbocharging the AJ V8 would yield benefits performace, economy and emmisions wise, all 3 being a major problem in it's current supercharged form.

Landie 

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Morgan Plus Four 2020 road test review - hero front
    21 August 2020
    Car review
    Morgan Plus Four
    Morgan’s four-cylinder lifeblood model gets 21st-century underpinnings
  • BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 first drive review - hero front
    20 August 2020
    First Drive
    BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 review
    Impressive SUV is made all the more appealing by the promise of low bills
  • McLaren 620R 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    19 August 2020
    First Drive
    McLaren 620R 2020 UK review
    Final, fastest and by far the rarest of the Sports Series McLarens is...