New 2020 Jaguar F-Pace facelift: hot SVR variant spotted

Overhauled SVR variant will join updated range, new spy shots show; unveiling expected later this year
17 March 2020

Jaguar is readying an extensive round of updates for its F-Pace SUV, and the first SVR variant has now been spotted testing in disguise. 

With a large number of prototypes testing on roads in the UK an Europe, it's believed that Jaguar is gearing up for an unveiling in the coming months. Both the standard and SVR versions of the F-Pace will benefit from visual changes, including a bonnet with chunkier, more pronounced styling lines, redesigned LED headlights and what appears to be an altered grille and lower intake shape. 

At the rear, the prototypes are hiding what looks like an altered tail-light design, although it remains unclear how different the new units will be. The tell-tale signs of the SVR model - quad exhausts, big wheels and brakes and a lower ride height - mark the latest mule out. 

The sighting of the SVR effectively confirms that it will remain in the facelifted range, but it remains to be seen if the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 will retain its place under the bonnet. The Ford-owned engine plant in Bridgend, Wales - which makes Jaguar Land Rover's current V8 engines - is due to close this autumn, so the brand is either stockpiling enough engines to last or will switch to an alternate powertrain, possibly from BMW. 

Our Verdict

Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace 2.0d R-Sport 2016 road test review

Jaguar takes a typically sporting approach with the F-Pace, but it isn't quite enough to better its sibling, the Land Rover Discovery Sport

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Jaguar F-Pace 2020 updates: tech and quality boost, plus mild-hybrids

As with the recently revised Jaguar XE, the bulk of the investment into the F-Pace's redesign will be focused on the interior, with a boost in perceived quality and technology.

The latter, acknowledged by many to be a weak point in the current model when compared with its German opposition, will be adapted from systems that were first seen in the electric I-Pace. It means we can expect a dual screen centre stack with slick display-clad rotary dials, combined with a larger, crisper infotainment screen and digital instruments. 

A new steering wheel design will also feature, while we can expect the rotary gear selector to be dropped in favour of a more conventional shape. 

While changes to the chassis and suspension aren’t expected to be extensive, a family of new mild-hybrid engines are on the cards. JLR’s new in-line six-cylinder petrol will make use of increasingly commonplace 48V tech, but earlier F-Pace prototypes with visible number plates reveal the firm is testing a diesel-electric powertrain. 

Land Rover has 48V four-cylinder mild-hybrid diesel engines in the new Discovery Sport, but as that car now sits on a newer platform, it’s not clear if such powertrains can be adapted for the F-Pace. Another possibility is that JLR could be working on a new mild-hybrid six-cylinder diesel. 

Chief commercial officer Felix Bräutigam confirmed to Autocar at the Frankfurt motor show that both the F-Pace and XF are lined up for imminent updates. The E-Pace will also benefit from a range of revisions. 

“In a world of very strong competitors we take seriously, as soon as we launch cars we already know what we want to do differently,” Bräutigam said. So yes, stay tuned as we constantly want to improve. There’s lots of new tech we want to roll out as quickly as possible.” 

Design director Julian Thompson also said: “Feedback has been very positive to the XE facelift, and they’re in the launch phase of rolling out to 128 markets.  

It's not yet clear which of the updated F-Pace, E-Pace and XF siblings will be revealed first, but all three are expected to be seen before 2020 is out. 

Read more:

Bolder looks, classier cabin, tech overhaul for 2019 Jaguar XE

Jaguar "we'll continue to make saloons"

Advertisement
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
18

jer

12 September 2019

101 

jer

12 September 2019

A new interior, new petrol 6 at a reasonable price.

Lanehogger

12 September 2019

While a great drive for a SUV, and good looking too, I found the F-Pace flawed in many areas which hopefully the facelift will address. In R-Sport spec the ride was ever so jittery on motorways, it never settles down. The 2.0 diesel engine is far too noisy especially under acceleration, it's quieter in the XE (although that's not to say it's great in that car either) but nicely supressed in the XF. Ok, so it's got big wheels and therefore big tyres but the tyre noise is quite intrusive. And finally, that interior quality which is frankly shocking for a premium car. It's looks styling and appealing IMO but the materials in far too many areas are unacceptable.

xxxx

12 September 2019

I'm surprized you even test drove one after, by chance, seeing one of your last post posts about a  Jag....

".........And another critical issue with the XE (and other Jaguars) is reliability. My first one had a series of unrelated issues to the point it had to be replaced, while 2 courtesy Jaguar vehicles I was given also had issues too. And the replacement XE I now have has very recently developed a major problem."

You sent then the interior and 'fit' was shocking to and not up to BMW etc

Lanehogger

13 September 2019
xxxx wrote:

I'm surprized you even test drove one after, by chance, seeing one of your last post posts about a  Jag....

".........And another critical issue with the XE (and other Jaguars) is reliability. My first one had a series of unrelated issues to the point it had to be replaced, while 2 courtesy Jaguar vehicles I was given also had issues too. And the replacement XE I now have has very recently developed a major problem."

You sent then the interior and 'fit' was shocking to and not up to BMW etc

 

Didn't test drive one, had to drive it for work purposes. And it replaced a previous F-Pace that had a myriad of issues within the first few months of use.

jonboy4969

10 March 2020

clearly no clue about quality - it has the same soft touch plastics as mercedes and BMW - the leather is of premium grade, and the plastics are some of the best in the class, as detailed in many reports (go check them out) so prey tell what about this Jaguar thats won so many awards, which if it was shocking, would never have had a chance of winning, and not to mention Car of the year awards, and many magazine best car awards...... I am sure everyone would like to know what you consider to be "shocking" when everyone else considers it to be one of the best in class.

Lanehogger

12 September 2019

BTW Autocar when are your website peole going to do something to stop all this bullsh*t spam? It detracts massivley from the comments section. Or don't you care?

Landie

12 September 2019
Lanehogger wrote:

BTW Autocar when are your website peole going to do something to stop all this bullsh*t spam? It detracts massivley from the comments section. Or don't you care?

 

I totally agree Lane Hoggger, can somebody show your web guys https://www.duoconsulting.com/blog/4-must-have-drupal-spam-prevention-modules and send them on a basic web development course if they don't know what to do with the modules described.More than happy to quote you for doing the job right too...

Pietro Cavolonero

12 September 2019

hear hear

Kim Jong-un

12 September 2019
...so Tata cutting Jaguar loose.

Guess it had to come at some point.

Who'll take it on?

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week