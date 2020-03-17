New 2020 Jaguar F-Pace facelift: hot SVR variant spotted

Jaguar F-Pace 2020 updates: tech and quality boost, plus mild-hybrids

As with the recently revised Jaguar XE, the bulk of the investment into the F-Pace's redesign will be focused on the interior, with a boost in perceived quality and technology.

The latter, acknowledged by many to be a weak point in the current model when compared with its German opposition, will be adapted from systems that were first seen in the electric I-Pace. It means we can expect a dual screen centre stack with slick display-clad rotary dials, combined with a larger, crisper infotainment screen and digital instruments.

A new steering wheel design will also feature, while we can expect the rotary gear selector to be dropped in favour of a more conventional shape.

While changes to the chassis and suspension aren’t expected to be extensive, a family of new mild-hybrid engines are on the cards. JLR’s new in-line six-cylinder petrol will make use of increasingly commonplace 48V tech, but earlier F-Pace prototypes with visible number plates reveal the firm is testing a diesel-electric powertrain.

Land Rover has 48V four-cylinder mild-hybrid diesel engines in the new Discovery Sport, but as that car now sits on a newer platform, it’s not clear if such powertrains can be adapted for the F-Pace. Another possibility is that JLR could be working on a new mild-hybrid six-cylinder diesel.

Chief commercial officer Felix Bräutigam confirmed to Autocar at the Frankfurt motor show that both the F-Pace and XF are lined up for imminent updates. The E-Pace will also benefit from a range of revisions.

“In a world of very strong competitors we take seriously, as soon as we launch cars we already know what we want to do differently,” Bräutigam said. “So yes, stay tuned as we constantly want to improve. There’s lots of new tech we want to roll out as quickly as possible.”

Design director Julian Thompson also said: “Feedback has been very positive to the XE facelift, and they’re in the launch phase of rolling out to 128 markets.”

It's not yet clear which of the updated F-Pace, E-Pace and XF siblings will be revealed first, but all three are expected to be seen before 2020 is out.

