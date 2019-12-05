Billionaire poised to launch bid for major Aston Martin stake

Autocar understands Lawrence Stroll, father of F1 racer Lance, is heading consortium looking to take a major shareholding in British sports car firm
Jim Holder
5 December 2019

Billionaire Lawrence Stroll is preparing a bid to buy a major stake in Aston Martin, Autocar can reveal following a joint investigation with RaceFans.net.

Stroll, father of Formula 1 driver Lance and owner of the Racing Point F1 team, is estimated to be worth in excess of £2 billion, having made his money investing and building up brands including Pierre Cardin, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Asprey and Garrard.

He is also famed for his car collection, which is most notable for including what many regard as the most valuable collection of classic Ferraris in the world.

Both his business interests and car collection are reported to have given him the contacts to head a consortium looking to take control of Aston Martin, in the belief they can take advantage of its current low stock value and lower than expected sales prior to building the brand’s equity up again in future years, most notably by taking advantage of anticpated sales for the recently launched Aston Martin DBX SUV

Both the Racing Point F1 team and Aston Martin currently have bases at Silverstone, although Aston's headquarters are in Gaydon, Warwickshire.

Lawrence Stroll declined to comment on the report when contacted by RaceFans.net.

Contacted by Autocar, Aston Martin also made no comment. As a listed company it is bound by strict regulations when it comes to official announcements regarding the stock market.

Aston’s share price is currently hovering at around £5, up from a low of just above £4 but well down on its high of around £17. Its majority shareholder, Strategic European Investment Group, part of the Italian private equity group Investindustrial, currently holds around a one-third holding in the company.

The firm has come under intense scrutiny since floating in 2018, with a valuation of around £5bn, and earlier this year had to issue a profit warning after substantially downgrading its sales forecasts in the face of slowing global demand for its products. In the first six months of 2019 it reported losses of nearly £80m.

Additional reporting by Dieter Renken

 

5

jonboy4969

5 December 2019

NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO

Vidge 123

5 December 2019
jonboy4969 wrote:

NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO

Aston floated, meaning anyone with deep enough pockets could do this, why not Stroll?  

I like the idea of racing point becoming a proper works Aston Martin F1 team. Stroll is also a massive car lover, I can't see any negatives to be honest. Better him than come Chinese consortium surely? 

Bob Cholmondeley

5 December 2019
Vidge 123 wrote:

jonboy4969 wrote:

NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO

Aston floated, meaning anyone with deep enough pockets could do this, why not Stroll?  

I like the idea of racing point becoming a proper works Aston Martin F1 team. Stroll is also a massive car lover, I can't see any negatives to be honest. Better him than come Chinese consortium surely? 

Wait and see what he does with Aston Martin, if he buys. He may be good for the company or, he may wait for SUV sales to boost the value of Aston, strip what he can and dump the company.

 

Aston doesn't have a great track record, where being bought up by rich car nuts is concerned.

lambo58

5 December 2019

YES YES YES YES!

Absolutely laughable, again, bumbling from one crisis to another.

Again...

Andy_Cowe

5 December 2019

Will he make his daughter CEO to match buying an F1 team to give his son a drive?

