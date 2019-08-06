Audi confirms six new RS models to be revealed this year

Audi's SUV-focused RS expansion will include hot Q3, Q3 Sportback and Q8, plus new RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback
by Greg Kable
6 August 2019

Audi Sport will significantly broaden its lineup in the next year, and a new preview image shows the number of new RS models due to launch before 2019 is out.

The darkened shot shows six models set to wear the performance flagship badge. The first two from the left are Audi's prominent Frankfurt motor show debuts: the new generation RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback.

We will also see RS version of the new Q3 and Q3 Sportback, alongside a facelifted version of the RS4 to round out the 2019 A4 range and a range-topping RS Q8

Stirred into action by the success of performance SUV ranges from rivals BMW M and Mercedes-AMG, newly appointed managing director Oliver Hoffmann previously confirmed that Audi Sport will begin offering range-topping RS versions of nearly every SUV model in the Audi lineup, starting with the heavily anticipated RS Q8

He said: “We have to stretch our portfolio and the SUV segment is the segment with the most growth. There is high demand from our customers for high-performance SUVs. The RS Q8 we will launch this year. There is really, really high demand for this type of car.” 

The Q3 Sportbacka coupe-styled version of the Q3, will also join the RS6 and RS7 as an RS variant at September's Frankfurt motor show. Expectations are that it will retain the inline five-cylinder unit of Audi's smaller RS models, putting out around 400bhp and making the SUV capable of 0-62mph in around four seconds.

Hoffmann, who was recently promoted to the position of managing director after a stint as engineering boss following the departure of CEO Michael-Julius Renz, indicates driveline electrification will play a key role in enhancing the performance of Audi Sport’s RS SUV models. 

“If you have the SUV segment with the higher weight, it’s easier to implement a hybrid drivetrain. It’s easier because of the packaging and the higher weight,” he said in an interview held on the sidelines of the recent Nürburgring 24-hour endurance race. He added: “For sure, we will increase electric for our RS models in the future.”

4

Antony Riley

29 July 2019

How many varients do Audi think we need of their cars. The choice is never ending so my point is do we the buying public care if yet another Audi is  RS,ed. Well I dont . Audi less choice equals more profit 

eseaton

29 July 2019
The only difference between a 'hot' SUV and an Airbus A320 is that the Airbus is much faster and far more exciting.

Sooner or later, the scales will fall from buyer's eyes.

