Audi confirms six new RS models to be revealed this year

Audi Sport will significantly broaden its lineup in the next year, and a new preview image shows the number of new RS models due to launch before 2019 is out.

The darkened shot shows six models set to wear the performance flagship badge. The first two from the left are Audi's prominent Frankfurt motor show debuts: the new generation RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback.

We will also see RS version of the new Q3 and Q3 Sportback, alongside a facelifted version of the RS4 to round out the 2019 A4 range and a range-topping RS Q8.

Stirred into action by the success of performance SUV ranges from rivals BMW M and Mercedes-AMG, newly appointed managing director Oliver Hoffmann previously confirmed that Audi Sport will begin offering range-topping RS versions of nearly every SUV model in the Audi lineup, starting with the heavily anticipated RS Q8.

He said: “We have to stretch our portfolio and the SUV segment is the segment with the most growth. There is high demand from our customers for high-performance SUVs. The RS Q8 we will launch this year. There is really, really high demand for this type of car.”