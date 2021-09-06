Polestar expands sales presence to a further 12 countries

Polestar has announced further expansion plans at the Munich motor show, increasing its presence to a further 12 markets.

Since its launch in 2017, Polestar has consistently grown its network of retailers and operations, going from nine to 18 in 2021, with the latest addition taking the total number of territories to 30.

Munich motor show 2021: all the latest news

The new growth is focused on Europe and the Middle East, covering countries such as Luxembourg, Iceland, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, with more to be confirmed in the following months.

“Growth on this scale is unprecedented and confirms our position as a truly global, pure EV brand,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. “Our unique business model has allowed us to develop the manufacturing capacity we need to satisfy demand. Our digital-first approach means we can enter new markets faster. And, crucially, the service network vital to customer peace of mind is already in place.”

Polestar doesn’t have traditional dealerships, instead choosing to operate a network of ‘Spaces’ where potential customers can view the cars. Within these areas, it’s not possible to buy a Polestar 2 - every aspect of the purchasing process has to be done online.

The news comes off the back of a larger range of available 2s, as Polestar recently added standard and long range batteries to the model, joining the existing dual motor offering.

And while the hybrid Polestar 1 will soon cease production, the Polestar 3 SUV will arrive in 2023, with production confirmed in the US at Volvo's Ridgehill facility in South Carolina, alongside the current S60 and the next-generation XC90. The Tesla Model X rival will be based on parent company Geely’s new SEA architecture, the first Volvo Group car to do so.

