Mass-market Polestar 7 to accelerate move to dealer model

Polestar is pressing ahead with its shift away from agency sales to a more conventional dealer model, and it will accelerate this move when the volume-chasing Polestar 7 crossover arrives later this decade, according to UK managing director Matt Galvin.

Until recently, the brand only sold cars online, while the handful of Polestar ‘spaces’ simply served as showrooms and as bases for test drives.

New sites are planned in order to boost sales volumes and cater to the additional interest from customers now that there are three cars in the model line-up rather than just one.