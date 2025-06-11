BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mass-market Polestar 7 to accelerate move to dealer model
UP NEXT
Apple CarPlay to get major usability and customisation update

Mass-market Polestar 7 to accelerate move to dealer model

Brand's sales in May rose 274% year-on-year, spurred by new models and dealers – and there's more to come

Illya Verpraet
News
2 mins read
11 June 2025

Polestar is pressing ahead with its shift away from agency sales to a more conventional dealer model, and it will accelerate this move when the volume-chasing Polestar 7 crossover arrives later this decade, according to UK managing director Matt Galvin.

Until recently, the brand only sold cars online, while the handful of Polestar ‘spaces’ simply served as showrooms and as bases for test drives.

New sites are planned in order to boost sales volumes and cater to the additional interest from customers now that there are three cars in the model line-up rather than just one. 

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

01 BMW iX3 Neue Klasse 2025 Autocar review lead driving
BMW iX3 Prototype review
BMW iX3 Prototype review
Volvo EX40 front driving
Volvo EX40
7
Volvo EX40
Alpine A290 GTS review 202500 front tracking
Alpine A290
9
Alpine A290
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
01 Toyota bZ4X AWD RT 2023 lead
Toyota bZ4X
7
Toyota bZ4X

View all car reviews