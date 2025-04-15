BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Recycled materials cut Polestar's emissions per car by 25%
UP NEXT
How Mercedes F1 boffins are rewriting the EV battery rule book

Recycled materials cut Polestar's emissions per car by 25%

Use of recycled aluminium and steel, smelted with green energy, brings major reduction in environmental impact

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
15 April 2025

Polestar has cut the emissions of each electric car it produces by a quarter since 2020 – and it has done so without radical technologies or materials, instead targeting the “low-hanging fruit”.

Speaking to Autocar ahead of the publication of Polestar’s latest sustainability report, Polestar sustainability boss Fredrika Klarén explained that the substantial reduction in cradle-to-grave CO2 is in large part due to how Polestar now sources materials.

Since the start of Polestar 2 production in 2020, it has swapped from traditional sources of aluminium and steel to metal that has either already been recycled or has been smelted using renewable electricity.

Related articles

These two materials are responsible for some 45% of the 2’s total greenhouse gas emissions, according to Polestar, so present significant opportunities to reduce its environmental impact.

The Swedish company also started using renewable energy at its factories; and it derives some reduction in emissions from the updated, now rear-wheel-drive 2’s greater efficiency. 

“A lot of voices want to talk about how it is technically unfeasible or financially unsound,” said Klarén, “but what we see is that there are so many low-hanging fruits you can absolutely go for.”

She added that there is “still progress to be made”, even with these “low-hanging fruits”.

For example, Polestar Zero – the company’s project to build a climate-neutral car by 2030 – recently identified a potential 10-tonne reduction in CO2 emissions in steel and aluminium sourcing alone.

Kláren continued: “Recycled content: it's not rocket science, right?

“Hopefully we can really [guarantee] that these solutions can be utilised as quickly as possible.

"When we went into the Polestar Zero project, we had the 2020 version of the Polestar 2 as a base car. That car had a 26.1-tonne [carbon] footprint, and if we use the solutions that I just spoke about, we would be down to 16 tonnes.”

Pursuing such endeavours means Polestar is now outperforming its previous forecast for decarbonising its cars entirely by 2040, according to Kláren.

“An EV is not sustainable today, but it absolutely has the potential to become that, and it is better today than the [alternative], and to also create exciting stories around these cars,” she said.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Suzuki eVitara 2025 Autocar review front driving lead
Suzuki eVitara
Suzuki eVitara
Honda HRV 36
Honda HR-V
7
Honda HR-V
Morgan Supersport 2025 Review front tracking 018
Morgan Supersport
Morgan Supersport
01 Skoda Kodiaq vrs 2025 Autocar review lead driving front
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
7
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
Ford Puma Gen E 2025 Review front corner 028
Ford Puma Gen-E
Ford Puma Gen-E

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
polestar 2 review my2024 01 tracking front

Polestar 2

Major technical change in mid-life gives Polestar’s breakthrough EV longer range and better performance

Read our review
Back to top

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Polestar 2 cars for sale

 Polestar Polestar 2 Single Motor 78kWh Long Range Fastback Auto FWD 5dr
2023
£23,998
15,807miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Polestar POLESTAR 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Plus Pilot Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2021
£17,499
84,968miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Polestar POLESTAR 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Plus Pilot Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2021
£17,599
84,772miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Polestar 2 Single Motor 78kWh Long Range Fastback Auto FWD 5dr
2022
£21,995
31,542miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Polestar Polestar 2 Single Motor 64kWh Standard Range Fastback Auto FWD 5dr
2022
£19,298
30,160miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Polestar Polestar 2 Single Motor 82kWh Long Range Fastback Auto RWD 5dr
2023
£29,992
10,444miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Polestar Polestar 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£25,299
16,927miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Polestar Polestar 2 Single Motor 82kWh Long Range Fastback Auto RWD 5dr
2024
£32,992
1,004miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Polestar Polestar 2 Single Motor 69kWh Standard Range Fastback Auto RWD 5dr
2024
£25,995
11,250miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 586 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Suzuki eVitara 2025 Autocar review front driving lead
Suzuki eVitara
Suzuki eVitara
Honda HRV 36
Honda HR-V
7
Honda HR-V
Morgan Supersport 2025 Review front tracking 018
Morgan Supersport
Morgan Supersport
01 Skoda Kodiaq vrs 2025 Autocar review lead driving front
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
7
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
Ford Puma Gen E 2025 Review front corner 028
Ford Puma Gen-E
Ford Puma Gen-E

View all car reviews