Polestar 2 2024 long-term test

Why we’re running it: A switch from FWD to RWD brings better range, efficiency and drivability – but what about everyday appeal?

Life with a Polestar 2: Month 4

Slick EV proves its mettle on yet another long trip - 25 September

There’s nothing quite like the trepidation of a ford in the road. Will the journey end in soggy embarrassment and be followed by a large bill and pictures of my car on the local Facebook group showing the idiocy and arrogance of another out-of-towner who bit off more than they could chew?

Those thoughts were running through my head as a whopper of a river ford stood between me and the road out of Sidmouth in Devon.

A Ford of a different kind answered the question of the water’s depth: a Fiesta casually blasted through the splash, the water hardly any deeper than the sidewalls of its tyres. I followed suit and it was back to the main road.

The drive to Devon was the latest road trip of around 500 miles I’ve done in our Polestar 2 this summer. Such journeys don’t feel such a big deal now in a big-range EV like the 2, because such little extra brain power is required to work out when to charge. I set off from home with a full charge, and either one fast charge on the road or a couple of slower charges, while parked up somewhere, covers it.

There has been a notable increase in good-quality and reliable public chargers. You can typically spot the bad ones a mile off: they look large and old. Payment for charging is increasingly now contactless and apps showing charger availability and speed have become more reliable and trustworthy than ever.