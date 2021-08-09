Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor 2021 UK review

From £49,9008
No Polestar 2 is cheaper than this one, but do the savings stack up?
by Piers Ward
9 August 2021

What is it?

It’s a simple proposition for this car – the cheapest way into Polestar ownership. Step forward the 2 Standard Range Single Motor model. Not for Polestar some overly complicated nomenclature: to borrow from a famous ad strapline, it does exactly what it says on the tin. It also allows Polestar an additional way to chop into cars like the Tesla Model 3 and Audi Q4 E-tron.

By launching this one, Polestar has taken the number of variants of the 2 to… er... three - this plus the Long Range Single Motor and the Long Range Dual Motor. The battery is still a floor-mounted set-up, but rather than the Dual Motor’s 78kWh, the Standard Range gets 64kWh, equating to a respectable 273 miles.

If range is your thing, the Long Range Single Motor offers up to 335 miles on a charge.

Still, with a 221bhp electric motor powering the front wheels, our test car is capable of 0-62mph in an okay 7.4sec, aided in no small part by the diet this version has been on. It’s a handy 173kg lighter than the Dual Motor.

Exterior differences are minimal, save for the small letters on the sill by the door. So that means you still get one of the most handsome electric cars on the market, with a minimalist interior to boot. Polestar’s ‘vegan as standard’ philosophy carries on here, although the cloth seats (‘embossed textile upholstery’ in marketing speak) have been given a new design and there’s new 3D-etched panelling. Both look smart.

What's it like?

As you’d expect from a car that gives away 181bhp to its dual-motor sibling, the acceleration is adequate rather than whip-crack. But the torque doesn’t tail off, so it pulls well to motorway speeds and there’s enough twist on tap that overtaking on back roads is easy. Truth be told, you don’t need much more.

The switch to a front-wheel-drive set-up is more noticeable. Under full-throttle acceleration, there’s more than a hint of torque steer, as the nose follows the camber. It’s not a tyre-scrabbler, but you certainly have to concentrate.

On ‘normal’ dampers (as opposed to the dual’s optional Performance Pack Öhlins set-up) and 19in wheels, the ride is softer but still not the last word in comfort. It rounds off the edges of bumps well, but the control that the Öhlins dampers give is missing.

Should I buy one?

It’s an interesting addition to the Polestar 2 range. At £39,900, it offers a £3k saving over the Long Range Single Motor, a healthy chunk. Unless range is the hill you’ll die on, this standard car is worth a look.

The Dr 9 August 2021

Review is lacking in detail and doesn't really tell me that much about the car, it's real world range etc.

streaky 9 August 2021

The Apprentice's mention of heat pumps has reminded me that very little seems to be written about the interior heating systems of EVs: how many now use heat pumps instead of some current-guzzling electric filament, if that is indeed what many use, and by how much does the heating system reduce the range?  That should perhaps be included in road tests.

The Apprentice 9 August 2021
I see some tests indicate the real world range of the Polestars to be disappointing, of course all EV's give a lot less than official figures which are just for comparison purposes, but the Polestars particularly fall short.

If you wanted to help it along with for example a range extending heatpump its only available as part of a £4000 pack! - Where as a heatpump is now standard kit on a Tesla 3 so careful consideration of such vehicles spec. for spec has to be made.

