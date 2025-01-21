Polestar 2 to get direct successor later this decade

The Polestar 2 will not be succeeded by the recently confirmed Polestar 7 SUV and instead get its own direct replacement towards the end of the decade.

The news, confirmed by new CEO Michael Lohscheller to Autocar today, dispels previous suggestions that the new Range Rover Evoque-sized 7 would slot into the line-up in place of the popular liftback.

Instead, Lohscheller – on his first official visit to London today – made it clear that Polestar was building and would maintain a five-tier model line-up for the future: the 2 (hatch), 3 (large SUV), 4 (large saloon), 5 (four-door performance coupé), 6 (ultra-low-volume sports car) and 7 (mid-sized SUV).

Lohscheller revealed that the 2's replacement would be the second model after the 7 (the marque’s first European model) to adopt the single platform that Polestar plans to use for every new model in future.

Its identity is still to be officially revealed, as is the location of the marque’s first European plant, although Geely’s new plant in Slovakia looks a strong contender.

Polestar won’t yet put a date on the new 7’s arrival, let alone on replacing the 2, which Lohscheller reckons has “years to go”.

Lohscheller, who replaced Thomas Ingenlath last August, cites the 2 as his personal favourite model, because he believes it has a timeless quality that embodies Polestar’s core design values and has done so much to establish the company (170,000 sold, 35,000 in the UK) since it was launched in 2020.

He claims last year’s changes to the 2 improved it so much that other manufacturers would have called it a new model.

Lohscheller is promising Polestar’s backers a sales volume improvement of 30% to 35% a year over the next three years.

“This is an ambitious target” he said, “but we are not dreaming. We now have three good cars in our showrooms and orders for the first quarter are up 37%. Even better, 55% of those orders are for our two newest cars, Polestar 3 and 4.”