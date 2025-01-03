BACK TO ALL NEWS
Welcome back, Volvo V60: This excellent estate has plenty of life left
Welcome back, Volvo V60: This excellent estate has plenty of life left

After dropping the long-revered estates from the UK line-up, Volvo has decided they have a place after all

Matt Prior
News
6 mins read
3 January 2025

Like Subbuteo, the church, salad cream or Jaguar, the Volvo estate seems like one of those things that just ought to be around even if you’re not actually going to use it. There will always be Volvo estates, won’t there?

There have been for more than 70 years. In fact, people have been making Volvo estates since before even Volvo could be bothered. Volvo introduced a car called the PV445 in 1949, when you could buy just a chassis and the bare mechanicals, onto which coachbuilders started to put estate bodies. 

Shortly after that, Volvo decided it would be a good idea to do the same itself, which it did with the Duett, of 1953. It was more like a van with windows than a car, really, but the idea of the boxy, practical Swedish family wagon was born and has been with us ever since.

With us in the UK, that is, until last year, because we’ve been buying so many SUVs here. Volvo originally thought its foray into SUVs would be a niche thing, but it has found itself almost by accident becoming an SUV company.

Traditional estates had become so slow-selling here that the manufacturer decided it wasn’t worth its trouble bringing them in. So they were canned.

You could still get Volvo estates elsewhere, of course, but SUV-mania has taken hold in the UK even more than it has in other countries. Globally in 2023 47% of all new cars sold were SUVs, although this includes cars such as the Tesla Model Y, the world’s bestselling SUV, which isn’t much of an SUV at all: it's an MPV in need of a new name.

Whatever, and also bearing in mind that in the UK the Toyota Yaris Cross is considered an SUV by the people who do the calculations, here in the UK we buy even more of them: 60% of cars sold in Britain last year were SUVs, up from 57% in 2022 and from 50% in 2021.

The same caveats apply about many of these just being taller hatchbacks: the Ford Puma or Nissan Juke, for example, are counted.

Is that fair? Probably. These ‘SUVs’ aren’t all Toyota Land Cruisers, but there’s no denying that a Puma is taller and heavier and has a bigger frontal area than the Fiesta it has basically replaced, and in my eyes it is the worse for it.

Some of those facets are a problem when it comes to fuel efficiency. The heavier a car is, the more metal it has to drag around and the more fuel it burns; the bigger a car’s frontal area, the more drag it creates and the more fuel it burns.

But in a combustion car this just costs money, and for a proportion of the population, and for quite a lot of those who buy new cars, that’s a bit of a bind but not a deal-breaker.

If a vehicle is pure-electric, the effects can be worse: as well as costing money, weight and aerodynamics also cost time, because it affects a vehicle’s range. And that is a problem. You can save weight, but that's difficult because batteries are heavy, fancy materials are expensive and, quite honestly, a few kilos here and there doesn’t actually improve EV efficiency all that much.

No, to get more efficiency from an electric car, you have to improve aerodynamics – and the best way to do that is to make a car’s frontal area smaller. 

Back in 2023, Citroën’s former CEO Vincent Cobée talked about electrification preparing us for a “post-SUV world”. The trend isn’t here yet, but perhaps it’s coming. Or perhaps it already is here, but because we’re calling the Toyota Aygo X an SUV we haven’t noticed it yet.

Volvo has certainly noticed something. In 2023, it had no qualms about ditching the car no matter how much we all thought it was a part of the furniture; but come late 2024, there was sufficient residual interest in the traditional Swedish wagon that it decided to reintroduce the V60 and V90 estates.

Given the reintroduction, this feels like a new car – only it isn’t really. The V60 has been in its second generation since 2018, not that it is any the worse for that. We’ve become accustomed to brand-new cars not actually making life much better than their immediate predecessors managed to do, so the V60 sits in a pleasing sweet spot where it retains proper buttons and dials for the lights, volume controls and so on: the traffic sign monitor on/off switch is a single push of a steering wheel button.

Throw in big Volvo seats, steering wheel and seat heating and incredibly clear dials with highly legible uncomplicated fonts and it’s like picking up a new pair of shoes that are identical to a beloved old pair: newly smart but immediately comforting.

The V60 is what we would once have called a compact executive estate: it is 4.76m long and 1.92m wide across the body, and it has one of the biggest boots in the class, with a load length of 1.02m with the rear seats in place, rising to 1.85m with the back seats folded.

There is 529 litres of space behind the rear seats, or up to 1441 litres overall. And all that with room for a spacesaver spare wheel beneath the boot floor. There’s also a divider on the boot floor with some straps to secure loads behind it, a multitude of hooks and a load-dividing net that folds up so neatly you can almost overlook that it is a £90 optional extra.

Volvo binned the diesel engine some time ago, with V60s now being offered either as B4 petrols, like this one, which is a range-topping £48,070 Ultra, or T6 plug-in hybrids. The reintroduced V90 comes as a plug-in hybrid only.

So the engine here is a mildly hybridised built for mooching but really quite lithe by today’s standards 2.0-litre inline four making 197bhp and 221lb ft, driving through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (rather than the eight-speed torque-converter auto of earlier diesels, as our 2018 road test V60 was). 

There are still no steering wheel paddles, though, and although the gears are occasionally hesitant to really get going from a standstill, that’s something I really don’t mind: it would seem odd to have flappy paddles in a car as moochy as this: as soon as you’re moving along the engine fades to inaudibility.

Rolling comfort is good given that the V60 runs on 235/40 R19 tyres, which are the only option, as far as I can tell, and while Volvos have never been the sportiest cars in their classes (and they’re all the better for it), in a world of two-plus-tonne wagons, driving something that’s 1.44m tall and which weighs 1734kg brings with it a sense of lightness and agility, relatively speaking: it’s almost 700kg lighter than the BMW i5, for instance.

It’s half a tonne lighter than a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, too. This stuff, ultimately, matters. The mild hybridisation means I managed as near as darnit 40mpg, which isn’t a figure that gets people sending postcards home these days, but it’s as good a number as we got from our diesel road test V60 back in 2018. 

It is, in short, an old idea that feels entirely at home going into 2025: a sensibly sized, reasonable-to-operate, quiet and agreeably comfortable car that carries little excess weight or size and which uses only what resources it needs in order to get around.

Volvo has already launched a bundle of electric SUVs, and it will introduce a fully electric saloon, the ES90, next year.

“We have MPVs as well as sedans and wagons and, of course, SUVs,” says Volvo boss Jim Rowan.

“We’re in a nice position as a company that we have that spread.” And that spread looks like it will include modest wagons such as this one for an ever-increasing amount of time. Good. 

Brades 3 January 2025

I did a word search for the word 'crossover' thinking surely Matt being a motoring journalist would be familiar with the adjective.  May be he isn't?

steveaudi 3 January 2025

I hope that Volvo have improved the touchscreen system which was very hard to use on the move and had very few physical buttons (I had a leased S90 2018 for 18 months which had the same interior design). I had to exit my lease early as I found it so horrid to use day to day.

Deputy 3 January 2025

We are on our 3rd Volvo (just great famiy cars).  The newer Google system is loads better than your 2018 one.  Inbuilt Spotify, Waze, podcasts etc Google maps and quicker to respond.  I don't even bother with Apple Car Play.

MisterMR44 3 January 2025

I think the reason SUVs have become so popular in the UK is because of the state of the road surfaces and the "traffic calming measures" (speed bumps) that are being installed - certainly around where I live - which are far too tall. I used to have a Mercedes GLC and changed to a Mercedes C-Class estate... which crashes along on poor road surfaces and grounds out on speed bumps constantly. On that alone, I'm thinking about going back to the GLC which never had that issue due to its elevated ride height. I much prefer the C-estate on looks, efficiency, handling, etc... but it's for smooth roads only.

Deputy 3 January 2025

Just be sure to test drive a newer Merc or other SUV, the newer GLC also forces larger wheels than your old had (I assume).  They often have stiffer suspension to make a taller, heavy car feel sporty.  So even worse than a normal estate over pot holes!

