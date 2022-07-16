Top 10 times BMW M made the motorsport headlines

Formed by Jochen Neerpasch in 1972, the M performance arm of BMW became responsible for its most loved and admired road cars.
But M stands for motorsport, and it’s on the shoulders of the company’s diverse and successful racing exploits that its famous products have been built. It therefore seems only right that we revisit BMW’s greatest competition successes.
1973 Nurburgring 6 Hours
BMW 3.0 CSL, Hans-Joachim Stuck, Chris Amon
The Batmobile 3.0 CSL and the European Touring Car Championship are central to BMW’s sporting heritage, it winning a string of titles in the 1970s. This win really put the car on the map as BMW lined up Formula 1 stars Niki Lauda and Chris Amon to take on Ford’s Capris, featuring Jochen Mass, Jackie Stewart and Emerson Fittipaldi. They thrashed them on the Nordschleife, with Lauda taking pole in his Jägermeister Alpina, then Amon and Hans-Joachim Stuck winning for the works.
1976 Daytona 24 Hours
