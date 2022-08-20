Testing the UK's newest circuit in a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

There’s a brand-new racetrack just outside the office window at the Dovenby Hall headquarters of British motorsport engineering business M-Sport in the Lake District.
Strangely, the boss says he hasn’t driven around it much. That’s hard to believe when the boss in question is former British rally champion Malcolm Wilson, who just happens to have a collection of cars that would thrive in regular track exercise.
He’s currently more concerned with who else might like to come and use his 1.7-mile, £25 million investment than roaring around it himself, but he shouldn’t worry: I reckon plenty will.
Today, Wilson is taking a couple of hours out to give us the dime tour in a 632bhp Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT we’ve brought along. He’s not really a fan of the marque, he says, but his better half is – and funnily enough, she’s about to take delivery of a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. It will replace her Porsche Panamera, to make life ferrying around their grandchildren easier.
