Ford Puma Rally1: 500bhp WRC hybrid racer officially revealed

Ford's M Sport rally team has revealed the striking livery for its 2022 Puma Rally1 WRC car ahead of the season kicking off in Monte Carlo on 20 January.
Three Red Bull-sponsored Puma racers will be piloted by Craig Breen, Adrien Formaux and Gus Greensmith, with nine-time WRC champion Sébastian Loeb joining the team to take part in the Monte Carlo Rally.
2022 makes the 25th anniversary of Ford's partnership with M-Sport, during which time the team has claimed seven championship victories and 1500 stage wins.
The car's final paint scheme has been revealed following its recent starring role in in a stunt sequence to celebrate the one millionth car rolling off the production line at Ford’s Craiova factory in Romania.
Filmed at the plant itself, with appearances from the standard Ford Puma – which is currently built there – and several plant employees, the film (below) shows the M-Sport team’s hybridised racer driven in anger by Formaux.
The Puma Rally1 is powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder Ecoboost engine, mated to a 134bhp EV motor for combined outputs of around 500bhp and 369b ft. A 3.9kWh battery supplies enough EV range to travel through towns and service parks with the engine off, and takes 25 minutes to charge.
I wouLdnt say Le fiesta wrc was succesfuL. One wrc titLe I think en 20 years.
If it didnt say it was a Puma i would never have known
Are so called 'green credentials' and sustainable fossil free fuels supposed to impress Rally enthusiasts?
No motorsport is justifiable from an emissions point of view.....just be honest about this and stop trying to salve consciences.
Enjoy it for what it is.