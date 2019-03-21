Nearly new buying guide: Mercedes-Benz C-Class (W205)

First introduced in 2014, the fourth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class (codenamed W205) is not due to be replaced until late in 2020. That means the approved used dealer network is packed full of second-hand examples that will not be superseded for the better part of two years. Choose wisely and you could be driving a C-Class that, to most onlookers, will appear to be a new car, but at better than half price.
The W205 represented a significant step forward for Mercedes’ small saloon car, not least because the extensive use of aluminium in the body structure lowered the car’s overall weight by up to 100kg compared with the version that came before it. When we first reviewed the car, in 2014, we awarded it a strong, four-star rating, praising its very slick and modern cabin, its four-fifths-of-an-S-Class styling and its mature blend of ride and handling. We had reservations about the diesel engines, which were quiet enough at a cruise but loud, clattery and unrefined under acceleration.
Nonetheless, with much better fuel economy than the equivalent four-cylinder petrol engines and muscular torque delivery, the diesel models are the ones to look out for. The entry-level C200d diesel starts at around £14,000, but the version we’re drawn to most is the C250 BlueTec. Also a four-cylinder diesel, the C250 is much more powerful than the C200d, with 201bhp and a bulging 369lb ft of torque. Mercedes quotes a 0-62mph time of 6.6sec – brisk by any measure – and a combined fuel economy figure of 64.2mpg.
Click here to buy your next used C-Class from Autocar
So the C250 BlueTec is quick, frugal and good to drive. Even the entry-level SE model is reasonably well equipped, with leather trim, a reversing camera, DAB radio, cruise control and mobile phone connectivity all standard fit. The cars – and there are plenty of them – you’ll find for sale through Mercedes’ official channels will most likely be in Sport specification, which also has sat-nav, heated seats and LED lights. Range-topping AMG Line trim further adds 18in wheels, AMG bodystyling, sports seats, gearshift paddles and sports suspension.
From new, a C250 BlueTec Sport would have cost in excess of £36,000 before options, but today you’ll find the exact same car with no more than 30,000 miles on the clock for less than £17,000. These cars have ridden the steepest part of the depreciation curve already and will now lose value at a more gradual rate. What’s more, every Mercedes Approved Used car comes with a one-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and free roadside assistance for the same term.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Avoid
As owner of 2 of these I have one word of advice-avoid. Horrible diesel which makes your teeth itch when reved, and a brittle ride in AMG line. Both conspire to pummel the cabin, which reveals the poor build quality in a cacophony of buzzes,creaks and rattles. The electronics are slow witted and relentlessly unreliable. I’ve owned 2 only because I rejected the first one, which was undriveable. A loyal Merc customer of 20 years, I’ve been shocked at how poor this car is.
Fake news alert!
A tip for your 'nearly new' series. Cars up to 6mth old with a few thousand on the clock could be considered as 'nearly new'. Cars that are 3 years old and have 30,000 miles on the clock should be reserved for the 'used car' section.
It used to be the case that whenever motoring publications made mention of the word 'Mercedes', it was inevitably followed by the words 'rock solid residuals'. So here we have a 3yr old Merc with avg. miles on a franchised dealer forecourt for less than half price? That means you can knock off another few thousand at least for how much the car is actually worth.
Those 'rock solid residuals' always was a false economy - no doubt written by journos who had no experience of ever actually buying a new car. I once bought a proper 'nearly new' C-class saving £5000 from list. Despite that it was still the most expensive mistake I made - and that's excluding eye-watering running costs, something else the article fails to mention and should defo be a consideration buying a car with 30,000 miles on the clock. At the end of the day it has a three pointed star which makes you feel special, but the reality is there's nothing actually special about a C-Class - it's nothing other than a small saloon with questionable reliability.
hybrid
you are right but in my opinion it is very good because the city does not incline so much air